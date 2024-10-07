Swiss skies too cloudy for spotting aurora borealis

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
The natural spectacle was photographed from the Austrian Vorderälpele, said Meteonews. Keystone-SDA
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, were visible on Sunday night near the border with Austria in northeastern Switzerland. The Swiss sky, however, was often too overcast to observe the phenomenon.

The natural spectacle was photographed from the Austrian Vorderälpele, said the Meteonews weather service on X on Monday. The latter published images of the Rhine valley with a glowing sky in the background.

The aurora borealis were expected this weekend due to a strong geomagnetic solar storm. The phenomenon occurs when the sun expels large quantities of plasma into space.

The US weather agency NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) was expecting G3-category storms on Friday. The aurora borealis observed in Switzerland last May was triggered by a G5 storm, the highest category.

