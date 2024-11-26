Swiss study finds language distorts ChatGPT information on armed conflicts

New research shows that when asked in Arabic about the number of civilian casualties killed in the Middle East conflict, ChatGPT gives significantly higher casualty numbers than when the prompt is written in Hebrew. These systematic discrepancies can reinforce biases in armed conflicts and encourage information bubbles, researchers say.

Every day, millions of people engage with and seek information from ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs). But how are the responses given by these models shaped by the language in which they are asked? Does it make a difference whether the same question is asked in English or German, Arabic or Hebrew?

Researchers from the universities of Zurich and Constance studied this question looking at the Middle East and Turkish-Kurdish conflicts. They repeatedly asked ChatGPT the same questions about armed conflicts such as the Middle East conflict in different languages using an automated process. They found that on average ChatGPT gives one-third higher casualty figures for the Middle East conflict in Arabic than in Hebrew. The chatbot mentions civilian casualties twice as often and children killed six times more often for Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

As an example, the researchers repeatedly prompted ChatGPT in Hebrew and Arabic about the number of people killed in 50 randomly chosen airstrikes, including the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on August 21, 2014.

The same pattern as with the Middle East conflict occurred when the researchers asked about airstrikes by the Turkish government on Kurdish areas. They asked questions in both Turkish and Kurdish, the University of Zurich said on Monday.

In general, ChatGPT shows a higher number of victims when the search queries are made in the language of the attacked group. ChatGPT also tends to report more children and women killed in the language of the attacked group and to describe the airstrikes as indiscriminate and random.

“Our results also show that ChatGPT is more likely to deny the existence of such airstrikes in the language of the attacker,” said Christoph Steinert, a postdoc researcher at the Department of Political Science of the University of Zurich.

Language biases distort perception

People with different language skills receive different information through these technologies, which has a central influence on their perception of the world. According to the researchers, this could lead to people in Israel assessing the airstrikes in Gaza as less damaging than the Arabic-speaking population, based on the information they receive from ChatGPT.

Although traditional news media can also distort reporting, language-related systematic distortions of large language models such as ChatGPT are difficult for most users to see through.

“There is a risk that the increasing implementation of large language models in search engines reinforces different perceptions, biases and information bubbles along linguistic divides,” says Steinert, which he believes could in the future fuel armed conflicts such as in the Middle East.

