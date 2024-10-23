Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Science

Swiss and German cancer researchers win 2024 Swiss Bridge Award

Tobias Weiss and Juliane Walz, cancer researchers from Switzerland and Germany respectively, have been honoured with the 2024 Swiss Bridge Award. Each will receive CHF250,000 ($288,000) to support their work in cancer treatment using immunotherapies.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This year’s Swiss Bridge Foundation cancer research prize focuses on supporting early-stage clinical trials, the foundation announced on Tuesday. These initial studies aim to test new drugs or therapies on patients with incurable cancer for the first time. In total, 36 young researchers from across Europe applied for the prize.

Tobias Weiss from the University Hospital Zurich has been researching a treatment for glioblastoma, the most common and aggressive form of brain tumour in adults. Weiss and his team extract immune cells from the patient’s blood and modify them to recognise and attack tumour cells, according to Swiss Bridge.

The second prize winner is Juliane Walz from the University of Tübingen in Germany. She and her team have been researching a bispecific antibody designed to bind specifically to two different proteins on different cell types, the report stated. They hope this dual action will effectively combat tumours.

