Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Shares of UK North Sea oil firms slump after Labour election pledge

This content was published on
2 minutes

By Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) – Shares of British North Sea oil producers fell sharply on Thursday after the opposition Labour party outlined plans to raise taxes on oil and gas, and halt new exploration licences, ahead of next month’s general election.

Labour commands a clear lead in polls over the ruling Conservative party ahead of the July 4 vote. The party said in its manifesto that it will increase by 3 percentage points a windfall tax first imposed in 2022 after energy prices spiked following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It also vowed to scrap the so-called investment allowance, which exempts most profits that are re-invested in oil and gas production.

Although the proposals were expected, shares of North Sea oil producers fell sharply on Thursday.

Shares of Harbour Energy, the largest producer in the basin, fell 3.8% by 1330 GMT, while shares of Serica Energy and Enquest dropped around 8% each. Shares of Ithaca Energy were down 3.3%.

The current 35% windfall tax, which will run until 2029, brings the total tax burden on producers to 75%, among the highest in the world.

The levy wiped out most profits for producers last year and many, including Harbour Energy, pared back investments and cut hundreds of jobs. Many of the producers are now looking to acquire assets beyond the North Sea.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said on Thursday it was concerned over the plans to scrap new oil and gas licences.

“We are explaining to all parties that we need the churn of new licences for a successful homegrown energy transition, to safeguard jobs and our energy security and create the investment conditions firms need to stay here in the UK.”

“We also need a globally competitive tax framework based on fair returns; windfall taxes undermine this. Labour has big ambitions and we need an investment environment to match,” OEUK said in a statement. 

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
61 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR