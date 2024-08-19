Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
SNB Cuts Limit for Banks to Earn Full Interest on Parked Cash

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank will lower the threshold factor for remunerating sight deposits — adjusting how much interest banks earn for parking cash with it from Oct. 1.

The factor determining which part of lenders’ sight deposits accrues the full SNB interest rate will be cut to 22 times their minimum reserve requirement, down from 25 times now, according to a statement published Monday.

Switzerland’s central bank increased minimum requirements from July — a step that lifted the amount up to which full interest of 1.25% is earned, since the upper threshold is a multiple of the minimum holdings. Monday’s move partially reverses this by reducing the multiplication factor.

Sight deposits held as minimum reserves earn no interest, while holdings in excess of the threshold are remunerated at the SNB’s policy rate, discounted by a half-point. That amounts to 0.75% at present.

With the change, officials are “ensuring that the implementation of monetary policy remains effective and supporting an active money market,” the SNB said. “The adjustment has no impact on the current monetary-policy stance.”

