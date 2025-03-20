Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

SNB Says Full Capitalization of UBS Units Is Best Solution

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss National Bank reiterated its support for a reform that could see UBS Group AG forced to maintain as much as $25 billion in extra capital.

The Swiss government and regulator Finma are proposing that UBS fully deducts the value of its foreign subsidiaries from the capital of the parent bank, a move that UBS executives oppose.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

“From a financial stability point of view, it is the best solution to back these foreign participations fully with capital,” SNB President Martin Schlegel said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Thursday. 

Schlegel spoke after the central bank’s rate decision, at which it trimmed the benchmark rate by a quarter point to 0.25%. 

Legislation on the capital rules will go before Swiss lawmakers by May this year, with the earliest implementation likely only by 2028. 

“We don’t comment on what UBS wants to do, it’s their decision,” Vice President Antoine Martin said at an earlier press conference, when asked about how UBS would respond to the moves.  

Switzerland’s “long, long track record of stability” makes it “a good place to do wealth management,” Schlegel said. 

–With assistance from Brenda Kerubo.

(Updates with further Schlegel quotes)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
47 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR