SNB’s US Stock Portfolio Is Increasing at a Slower Pace

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The value of the Swiss National Bank’s foreign-exchange reserves held in US equities has kept growing, but at a slower pace than before, according to a so-called 13F filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission published on Thursday. The central bank’s stakes in 2,458 companies listed in America were worth a total of $145.5 billion as of June 30, up just 2% from three months earlier. One quarter of the SNB’s reserves are in equities, with a part of that held in the US.

