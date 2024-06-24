Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Soccer-Police escort for Hungary PM Orban involved in crash, officer dies

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Christian Radnedge

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) – A 61-year-old police officer died on Monday and another was seriously injured after a traffic collision while escorting Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban following his trip to watch his country in their Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

The incident occurred on Monday morning after Orban had watched his side score a late winner in their Group A clash on Sunday night.

The Stuttgart traffic police motorcycle squad was escorting Orban to the airport when a 69-year-old BMW driver who was unaware that an intersection was closed for the escort tried to turn but collided with the male officer on his bike.

The impact caused the officer’s motorcycle to be thrown against the motorcycle of a 27-year-old colleague. The 61-year-old died of his injuries in hospital while the younger officer was seriously injured.

“We are deeply shocked by the accident of our colleagues. The tragic circumstances of the death of our valued colleague have left us speechless and have hit the entire Stuttgart police force to the core,” police chief Markus Eisenbraun said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with his family, relatives and friends. We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to our colleague who was also seriously injured in the accident.”

Ludwigsburg Police, who have taken over the investigation of the incident, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
83 Likes
79 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR