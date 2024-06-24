Soccer-Police escort for Hungary PM Orban involved in crash, officer dies

By Christian Radnedge

STUTTGART, Germany (Reuters) – A 61-year-old police officer died on Monday and another was seriously injured after a traffic collision while escorting Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban following his trip to watch his country in their Euro 2024 match against Scotland.

The incident occurred on Monday morning after Orban had watched his side score a late winner in their Group A clash on Sunday night.

The Stuttgart traffic police motorcycle squad was escorting Orban to the airport when a 69-year-old BMW driver who was unaware that an intersection was closed for the escort tried to turn but collided with the male officer on his bike.

The impact caused the officer’s motorcycle to be thrown against the motorcycle of a 27-year-old colleague. The 61-year-old died of his injuries in hospital while the younger officer was seriously injured.

“We are deeply shocked by the accident of our colleagues. The tragic circumstances of the death of our valued colleague have left us speechless and have hit the entire Stuttgart police force to the core,” police chief Markus Eisenbraun said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with his family, relatives and friends. We send our best wishes for a speedy recovery to our colleague who was also seriously injured in the accident.”

Ludwigsburg Police, who have taken over the investigation of the incident, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.