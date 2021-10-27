2020 a bumper year for unexploded bombs found in Switzerland

Many of the objects are from military training exercises; here, a shell in canton St Gallen. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

More than 1,000 unexploded ordnance objects were found in Switzerland in 2020, a rise of 60% on previous years. The pandemic – in a roundabout way – was behind the figures, the army says.

This content was published on October 27, 2021 - 12:41

Keystone-SDA/SRF/dos

Due to the boom in outdoor activities inspired by Covid-19, there were more hikers and walkers in the mountains, and thus more chance discoveries of old explosives – 1,055 objects – by members of the public, army spokesman Stefan Hofer told SRF radio on Wednesday.

At home, too, people used the opportunity of the lockdown to clear-out garages and attics, places where unused shells or explosives – perhaps old relics from military service – were found, he said.

While Switzerland doesn’t have the same amount of unexploded ordnance peppering its countryside as, for example, Germany, misfired or unexploded shells from army training exercises are frequently discovered.

Even decades old, they can be dangerous. Authorities advise never to touch such objects: make a note of the location before informing the police, who then get in touch with army specialists, they say.

Bonuses are paid to members of the public who bring attention to a find that can help avoid an accident; last year CHF8,800 ($9,580) was paid out.

So far in 2021, the numbers are also high, with 600 unexploded shells collected by the end of August. The army however reckons that the current glut will remain an exception rather than a long-term trend.