Covid-19 sceptics are getting more radical

In response to the threat of violence, riot police are becoming a more common sight in Switzerland. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Swiss authorities are seeing increasingly aggressive responses to measures curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

This content was published on March 28, 2021 - 12:38

Blick am Sonntag/sm

A report in the Sunday newspaper SonntagsBlickExternal link describes various online chat groups and individuals trying to attract people willing to participate – and even train for – violent protests. Their aggression is aimed at politicians, journalists, and virologists, among others.

“Media houses must burn, as must pharmaceutical companies and 5G towers. Time for action!” called out one user.

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is keeping an eye on the situation. “FIS is in contact with the security services of the federal and cantonal governments,” spokewoman Lea Rappo said. Already last November, the Federal Office of Police described the increasingly violent behaviour of Covid-19 deniers as worrying.

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets for silent protests, most recently in Liestal near Basel. Though largely peaceful, some threw bottles and one attacked a journalist last weekend.



