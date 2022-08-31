Covid-related mental health problems persist in young people

Many young people say they suffer from depression and social withdrawal © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

More than two years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, many adolescents and young adults still have psychological problems.

This content was published on August 31, 2022 - 11:20

Keystone-SDA/ts

Many suffer from depression, social withdrawal, fatigue, mood swings, physical pain such as headaches and fear of the future, according to a study of several thousand people aged 11-21 in canton Bern. The research was conducted by the University of Bern and the cantonal youth association voja.

A first survey was conducted between June and September 2021 among 3,579 people, a second between March and May 2022 among 2,885 people. A majority of 53% said they were afraid of the future. Those most affected are young people over the age of 14.

The authors found little change between the two surveys. In the first survey in 2021, between 19% and 31% of young people said they were doing worse than before the pandemic. In the second survey, between 23% and 30% said they were worse off than before the pandemic.

Irritability and headaches in particular had increased, according to a statementExternal link published on Tuesday.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative