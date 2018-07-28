Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Investigation underway Tourist plane crash kills four in Valais

...
An Air Zermatt helicopter flies near the Matterhorn

Air Zermatt was summoned to the scene, but the victims could not be saved. 

(© KEYSTONE / JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT)

On Friday afternoon, a small tourist aircraft crashed near the summit of the Durand Glacier in the southwestern Swiss canton of Valais, killing the pilot and three passengers on board.

The plane, a four-seater Robin aircraft, took off in the afternoon from the Valais capital of Sion for a pleasure flight, Valais police spokesman Stève Léger told the Swiss News Agency, ATS.

The aircraft was equipped with a beacon, and after the crash, an alert was sent to Swiss air rescue service Rega in Zurich. Rega notified the helicopter rescue service of Air Zermatt, but rescuers could do nothing upon arriving at the scene.

The circumstances of the accident are still unclear. Formal identification of the victims is in progress. The Valais cantonal police and public prosecutor’s office, as well as the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board, were on the scene Saturday.

Durand Glacier

Map of the Durand Glacier location

SDA-ATS/cl

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters