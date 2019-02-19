This content was published on February 19, 2019 10:53 AM

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has said that Swiss citizens who fled to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State should face trial there for security reasons.

Speaking on the sensitive issue of repatriating jihadists, Keller-Sutter told Swiss public radio RTS on Tuesday that she "would prefer that they be tried on the spot". She also highlighted the dangers of such repatriations for Switzerland.

"For me, the priority remains the safety of the Swiss population and the Swiss security forces. Should we put the Swiss people in danger to repatriate people who left of their own free will to fight in Syria and Iraq?” she said.

Keller-Sutter said that it is hard to gather evidence and conduct a normal trial in conflict zones and so it would be even more difficult for Swiss courts to try actions that happened so far away.

Women and children

When asked whether there are children among the Swiss concerned, Keller-Sutter replied: "Yes, we believe there are children, but the children are not necessarily ‘children’. There is a difference between small children and 15-year-old teenagers, amongst whom we already know there are extremists."

Karin Keller-Sutter also addressed the cases of women who travelled to conflict zones.

"Some extremist women encouraged the men. So it is not a simple issue, you have to look at it on a case-by-case basis," she said.





