Over a third of Swiss-bought Covid-19 vaccines have been administered

So far, the rate of doses administered per 100 inhabitants in Switzerland is 1.97. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Of the 459,700 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna delivered to Switzerland, 169,783 have been used so far.

This content was published on January 22, 2021 - 11:26

Keystone-SDA/ac

On Friday, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) finally shared up-to-date nationwide vaccination numbers. After several postponements, the government will now provide information twice a week on vaccination data in the cantons.

So far, the rate of doses administered per 100 inhabitants in Switzerland is 1.97. In the majority of the country’s 26 cantons, less than half of the doses delivered have been administered.

The vaccination is below the national average in some of the country’s most populated cantons such as Zurich at 1.62, Bern at 1.11 and Vaud at 1.66. Basel City has the highest vaccination rate at 5.54.

On Thursday, Health Minister Alain Berset shared that in February the cantons would have to administer 525 doses per day per 100,000 inhabitants. In June, this capacity will have to be tripled to 1,500 doses. The goal is to vaccinate everyone who wants to by summer, but Switzerland’s decentralised approach will make the task more challenging.