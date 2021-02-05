Special Swiss coin to mark 50 years of women’s suffrage

The coin: 50 years of Swiss women's right to vote Swissmint

This year marks 50 years since women gained the right to vote in Switzerland. The event is to be commemorated with a special gold coin.

This content was published on February 5, 2021 - 13:58

Swissmint/SWI swissinfo.ch/ilj

“February 7, 2021 is the 50th anniversary of the introduction of women’s right to vote on a nationwide level. This important political event will be honoured by Swissmint with a CHF50 ($55) gold coin,” Swissmint said on Friday.External link

The coin, which will be released on April 29, has been designed by Bern-based graphic designer Karin Widmer.

Switzerland was one of the last countries in Europe to give women the right to vote, after Swiss men decided in favour of women’s suffrage in a nationwide referendum. The anniversary is being marked across the country.

Swissmint, the country’s official mint, regularly honours personalities and events with commemorative coins.

Earlier this year it announced that Swiss author and dramatist Friedrich Dürrenmatt would feature on a commemorative silver coin to mark the centenary of his birth. In 2019 tennis icon Roger Federer became the first living person to receive the accolade. Demand was such that the pre-sale of the coin rapidly sold out, and the website crashed.