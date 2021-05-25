Swiss asylum system to better detect victims of trafficking

NGOs say better accommodation options are needed for asylum seekers who are potential victims of human trafficking. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

A working group led by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has called for better detection and support for potential victims of trafficking within the Swiss asylum system.

May 25, 2021

“The discovery and recognition of potential victims of human trafficking is the first and one of the most important steps in the asylum process,” the group said in a report published by SEM on Tuesday.

As part of the national action plan against human trafficking, the group – composed of experts from federal and cantonal authorities and civil society – submitted a list of recommendations, some of which were accepted by SEM and others rejected.

In particular, potential trafficking victims will now benefit from a 30-day exemption period from the usual asylum procedures. After this, their case will be heard by a special hearing, rather than a standard asylum hearing, SEM said.

Potential victims will in future also receive better information about their options for getting in contact with support NGOs, while asylum staff will be better trained in detecting and dealing with such cases.

However, SEM rejected the idea of setting up an independent body to identify cases of human trafficking, saying this could lead to “divergent practices” in the fields of asylum and immigration.

SEM also rejected the proposal that in the case of a transfer under the Dublin system (when a rejected asylum candidate is “returned” to the Schengen country he or she first arrived in), the Swiss authorities should ensure the person receives proper treatment on arrival in the country in question.

Various human rights and asylum groups welcomed the report, and SEM’s reaction, on Tuesday.

However, the FIZ association for migrant women and trafficking victims, the Geneva Social Protestant Centre, and the Swiss Refugee Council also criticised some of the outcomes, in particular the non-follow up for those returned under the Dublin system.

The groups also said that potential trafficking victims still do not receive enough tailored support within the Swiss asylum system. When it comes to accommodation, for example, such people need to have their own room or, at the least, share a room with someone in a similar situation.