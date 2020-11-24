Swiss too harsh towards foreign minors, claims rights group

The report also called on the authorities to do better due diligence on the situation in the minor’s country of origin before deciding their fate. Keystone / Francesca Agosta

The Swiss authorities do not systematically look out for the best interests of children in asylum and foreigner procedures, according to a report published on Tuesday.

Swiss practice is more restrictive than the case law of the European Court of Human Rights says a new report by the Swiss observatory for the rights of asylum seekers and foreigners.

The organisation calls for better protection of their right to family life. The possibility for children to bring their foreign parents to Switzerland (reverse family reunification) does not exist, unlike in many other European countries. According to the Federal Court, this is only possible for Swiss children, but the practice is extremely restrictive, according to the report.

The authors say it is also problematic that the Swiss authorities believe contact between a deported parent and their child via Skype is sufficient to maintain a relationship.

The organisation also urged the authorities to make it easier for children of asylum seekers in Switzerland to join their parents. In general, the Swiss authorities reject applications for humanitarian visas and family reunification in such cases. The report also called on the authorities to do better due diligence on the situation in the minor’s country of origin before deciding their fate.







