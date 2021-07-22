Heard something about Switzerland we should fact check?

swissinfo.ch

For a small country, Switzerland is on the receiving end of many assumptions, some of them accurate, others merely outrageous and untrue. For instance, people may believe that because so much chocolate is produced here, the country's citizens eat more of it than anyone else in the world – but is this true?

Or what about its famous public transport network? Surely if it's so expensive to travel by train, it must be because it's the most efficient and reliable system in the world. Or is it?

Whether they relate to iconic Swiss products, the country's people and their lifestyles, its cities and mountains, or even its banks, we get to the bottom of claims about Switzerland in our series of fact checks of all things Swiss.

If you've heard something about Switzerland or the Swiss that has left you wondering, “Is that true?” tell us by filling out the form below.

Then watch for our regular fact checks!

