Heard something about Switzerland we should fact check?
- Deutsch Haben Sie etwas über die Schweiz gehört, das Sie von uns überprüfen lassen möchten?
- Italiano Ha ricevuto informazioni sulla Svizzera che vorrebbe farci verificare?
- Português Que fato ou mito devemos checar sobre a Suíça?
- Français Avez-vous entendu quelque chose sur la Suisse, que vous souhaitez vérifier?
- عربي هل سمعت شيئاً عن سويسرا وتود منا أن نتأكد من صحته؟
For a small country, Switzerland is on the receiving end of many assumptions, some of them accurate, others merely outrageous and untrue. For instance, people may believe that because so much chocolate is produced here, the country's citizens eat more of it than anyone else in the world – but is this true?
Or what about its famous public transport network? Surely if it's so expensive to travel by train, it must be because it's the most efficient and reliable system in the world. Or is it?
Whether they relate to iconic Swiss products, the country's people and their lifestyles, its cities and mountains, or even its banks, we get to the bottom of claims about Switzerland in our series of fact checks of all things Swiss.
If you've heard something about Switzerland or the Swiss that has left you wondering, “Is that true?” tell us by filling out the form below.
Then watch for our regular fact checks!
While you wait for the next fact check to drop, catch up on some of our stories from this series and learn more about fact-checking at SWI swissinfo.ch: