SDG

Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) SDGs: ihr Platz in der Geschichte und ihre Zukunft im Zeitalter von Covid (original)

October 19 2021 | The Sustainable Development Goals: Are the SDGs an unprecedented, even over ambitious attempt to solve the world’s problems? Or are they part of a long tradition of humanity’s search for a better world? In a special edition of the podcast Inside Geneva, a panel led by Geneva correspondent, Imogen Foulkes, will discuss what we can learn from past efforts at solving global challenges, and ask where the SDGs stand now that a global pandemic has been added to the mix.

Date / Time

Tuesday, October 19, 18:30-19:30

Language

English

Place

Graduate Institute Geneva + online

Registration

Register here!External link

Panelists

Martin Gutmann, Lecturer, Lucerne University of Applied Arts, and Editor of a Multi-Author International Research Project, Before the SDGs. A Historical Companion to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Frederic Perron-Welch, Junior Visiting Fellow, International Law, the Graduate Institute, Geneva

Claire Somerville, Lecturer and Executive Director of the Gender Centre, the Graduate Institute, Geneva

Mukta Dhere, Alumna and Project Coordinator of the Advancing Development Goals Contest, the Graduate Institute, Geneva

Inside Geneva podcast

Twice a month, Inside Geneva provides a global picture of global issues, whether migration crises, human rights, health emergencies, or the future of the United Nations.

Contact

This panel discussion is organised in partnership with SWI swissinfo.ch and Genève Vision. Please note that this event can be joined online or in-person.

event@swissinfo.ch