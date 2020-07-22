Top official wants to improve efficiency of Covid tracing app

The Swiss Covid app using decentralised technology to preserve privacy was launched about a month ago. Keystone/Laurent Gillieron

The Swiss Covid-19 tracing device has great potential, but its efficiency still needs be evaluated, according to a senior government advisor.

This content was published on July 22, 2020 - 11:33

swissinfo.ch/urs

“It’s crucial to know how people get infected with the virus,” says Martin Ackermann, designated head of the scientific taskforce set up by the Swiss government to coordinate advice and research on the virus.

He said it is still not clear how many people are infected when they are notified by the Covid application on their mobile phones.

In an interview with newspapers of the CH-Media group, Ackermann praised the app as an important element in the fight against the pandemic, but he said there was still some way to go to convince more people to use it.

Currently just under 945,700 people in Switzerland – a country with about 8.5 million residents – have activated the tracing app, but it has been losing ground recently. Due to political differences with the European Union, the Swiss device is not compatible with tracing systems in other countries.

Risk countries

Ackermann said he was optimistic about the situation in Switzerland despite a reported average of 100 infections a day. He said no further restrictions were necessary for the population as long as the rate of new viral infections remains stable.

He dismissed calls for a more thorough tracking of people who return to Switzerland from countries considered at risk, saying it was not possible to check every passenger at airports and borders.

But he said public communication had to be improved about the risks of travelling to such countries.

Ackermann is set to take over at the helm of the taskforce in August, succeeding Matthias Egger.