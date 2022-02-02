Welfare cases in Switzerland drop despite Covid pandemic

People waiting for food in a queue outside Geneva's ice-hockey stadium - such pictures are unusual in Switzerland and caused media furore. Keystone/Martial Trezzini

The number of welfare cases in Switzerland dropped slightly last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a leading organisation for social aid.

This content was published on February 2, 2022 - 12:43

swissinfo.ch/urs

The decline is due to the recovery of the domestic economy, a shortage of staff in many sectors, the organisationExternal link announced on Wednesday.

Other reasons are the government measures to help individuals and companies hard hit by pandemic-related restrictions, notably extended unemployment benefits as well as compensation payments.

However, the organisation warned that the decline in cases is temporary, as experts expect an increasing number of long-term unemployed people and the end of the government’s Covid aid programmes.

There could be an increase of up to 14% by the end of next year, they said.

Regional differences

In 2021, the number of welfare cases dropped 1.4% in 2021 compared with 2019, said the organisation which is made of representatives of federal, cantonal and local authorities as well as the private sector.

About 268,000 people claimed welfare benefits last year, down from 271,000 in 2020.

There were considerable regional differences, the organsations said. More cases were reported notably in Geneva and Lucerne, two cities where the tourism sector suffered a sharp decline.

More More Why Switzerland is struggling to guarantee pensions for the next generation Switzerland faces a unique obstacle when it comes to preventing the pension system from collapsing with time.

Articles in this story Why Switzerland is struggling to guarantee pensions for the next generation

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative