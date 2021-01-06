Zurich Airport introduces quick saliva tests for Covid-19

Tests at Zurich Airport can be taken every day between 6am and 8pm without an appointment Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Passengers departing from Switzerland’s main airport of Zurich will from Thursday be able to test themselves for Covid-19 by saliva sample, rather than nasal swabs. The result should be available within around five hours, rather than 24 to 48 hours for existing PCR tests.

This content was published on January 6, 2021 - 11:47

swissinfo.ch/ts

The new test, which is provided by Swiss start-up Ender Diagnostics, is useful for passengers who need a negative PCR test result for their destination. In addition, the method is much more comfortable.

The saliva for the self-test kits, which are sold in Zurich Airport’s testing centre for CHF195 ($220), will be given by the users themselves on site, the airport said on Wednesday. There is no need for medical staff, and the testing booths are cleaned after each use.

Once completed, tests are transported to a nearby laboratory four times a day by a special courier. Customers will be informed of their test result by email. Tests can be taken every day between 6am and 8pm without an appointment. Tests that take place after 5pm will be processed early the next day.

The airport’s testing centre is located in the former Cards and ID Office in Check-in 2 on Level 1. The tests are intended for people who are not showing symptoms and who need to take a test in order to travel or attend an event. This particularly concerns flight passengers since only PCR tests are authorised by the relevant authorities for travel to countries which require a Covid-19 test.