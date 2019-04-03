This content was published on April 3, 2019 3:27 PM

Swiss President Ueli Maurer (centre) meets Prince Alois and his wife in Sargans before travelling to Bern. (Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller)

The Swiss government has received the Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein for a two-day state visit.

Prince Alois and his wife were welcomed by the Swiss President Ueli Maurer in the town of Sargans on Wednesday before travelling by special train to the capital, Bern,.

On the agenda are talks on a broad range of issues with Prince Aloisexternal link and with the Liechtenstein prime minister, Adrian Hasler, according to a government statement.

As a rule, the Swiss government organises two state visits per year.

Alois has been head of state of the principality since his father Prince Hans-Adam II handed over power to him in 2004.

Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have formed close political and economic linksexternal link over the past century, including a customs union and more than 100 bilateral treaties. Both countries are members of the European Free Trade Association.

It is the third time in the history of the two countries that Switzerland hosts the head of state of the constitutional monarchy.

The small principalityexternal link of 160km2 (62 square miles) with a population of about 38,000 is situated between eastern Switzerland and Austria.



swissinfo.ch/urs

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram