Stock Buyer Fatigue Kicks In as Economy in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in stocks waned on speculation the market has run too far, too fast amid risks stemming from a trade war to an economic slowdown and sticky inflation.

Following one of its best days in 2025, the S&P 500 fluctuated. Wall Street investors refrained from making big bets on Tuesday, with a slide in consumer confidence to a four-year low weighing on sentiment. Bond yields slipped as traders added to bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025. The dollar halted a four-day advance. US copper surged to a record.

Market forecasters have been split on whether the rebound in equities has further to go. Strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc led by Max Kettner downgraded their rating on US stocks to underweight, citing economic concerns. Meantime, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Ilan Benhamou said it’s time to pause the rally-fading approach as emerging clarity on tariffs alleviates some key risks.

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, the stock market’s bounce has been a good one, but it investors need to be convinced that the worst is really behind us.

“In other words, this bounce is nothing more than something you would normally see after a correction,” he noted.

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered. Most megacaps advanced, though Tesla Inc. and Nvidia Corp. lost steam after a recent rally. KB Home sank after cutting its sales forecast.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.31%. The dollar fell 0.2%.

The chief strategist at UBS Investment Bank said the “visibly tiring” US consumer is set to further pressure stock prices.

Bhanu Baweja said indicators such as employment expectations, spending outlook and consumer confidence are all flashing warning signs. He expects the S&P 500 to drop as low as 5,300 points as analysts cut profit estimates for the next three to four months. The gauge hovered near 5,770.

“Sentiment continues to wane among investors, consumers and businesses as economic concerns and economic policy uncertainty takes its toll,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “Until there’s more certainty on the tariff and macro front, sentiment and confidence remain vulnerable.”

Some of the main moves in markets**:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:08 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.6%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0808

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2950

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 149.80 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $87,759.62

Ether fell 0.8% to $2,069.64

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.80%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.76%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $68.68 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,022.79 an ounce

