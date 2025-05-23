Stock Futures Churn as Treasury Jitters Subside: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures drifted on Friday as a rebound in Treasuries helped temper investors’ concerns over America’s fiscal outlook.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after US stocks suffered three days of losses. The US benchmark remains on course for its worst week since the selloff following President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements at the beginning of April. Longer-tenure Treasuries rose for a second straight day as the 30-year yield fell by one basis point to 5.03%.

European stocks were little changed, while a gauge of Asian equities is on track for a sixth straight week of gains. Trading volumes were light across the board.

Bond markets this week have reflected investors’ concerns about ballooning US debt and deficits, which was amplified after Moody’s Ratings downgraded the nation’s top credit rating. Rising yields, particularly on longer-dated instruments, intensified investor concerns about the economic outlook amid a backdrop of elevated borrowing costs and tariff-induced uncertainty.

Following the US House’s approval of Trump’s tax bill on Thursday, analysts are cautioning that an ongoing deterioration in the US government’s fiscal position will continue to weigh on riskier assets. The legislation, a multi-trillion dollar package that would avert a year-end tax increase at the expense of adding to the US debt burden, is now heading for a Senate vote.

“Trump is asking a lot from the bond market, and it’s not clear how much he can ask,” said Leonard Cohen, chief executive officer at Ginjer Asset Management in Paris. “The concerns are clearly more on bonds rather than stocks at the moment.”

The dollar resumed its decline, weakening 0.5% to put it on course for its worst week in more than a month. Despite better-than-expected data on Thursday that showed an acceleration in business activity, investors remain cautious about how the fiscal situation might affect appetite for US assets.

“The current market environment is still geared toward fading dollar rallies, given ongoing concern over the US economic outlook from tariffs and now geopolitical risks and fiscal concerns,” said Felix Ryan, an analyst at ANZ Banking Group in Sydney.

In commodities, gold headed for the biggest weekly gain in more than a month. Oil headed for its first weekly decline in three, as OPEC+ weighed another bumper production increase that could add supplies into a market already expected to face a glut.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:04 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1348

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3494

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 143.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $111,242.98

Ether rose 1.4% to $2,677.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.53%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.64%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,325.17 an ounce

