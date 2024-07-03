Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Stock Futures Edge Lower After US Jobless Claims: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures edged lower as traders waded through fresh US labor-market readings for clues on the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

S&P 500 contracts signaled the US benchmark will drop from an all-time high. Treasury 10-year yields declined two basis points to 4.41%.

Read: *US JOBLESS CLAIMS 238,000 IN JUNE 29 WEEK; EST. 235K

Wall Street is weighing a slew of economic data Wednesday — when the market closes early due to Thursday’s US holiday. US companies added workers at a more moderate pace in June and wage growth cooled, consistent with a gradual cooling in labor demand. Private payrolls increased 150,000 last month, according to the ADP Research Institute. The median estimate called for a 165,000 increase.

And that’s all ahead of the all-important government payrolls reading due Friday. Economists expect the report to show employers added about 190,000 payrolls in June and the unemployment rate held at 4%.

Fed Bank of New York President John Williams, who has deeply researched the natural rate of interest known as r-star, pushed back against recent commentary that it has risen since the pandemic.

US PREVIEW: Minutes to Show Fed’s Rate-Cut Forecast a Close Call

Corporate Highlights:

  • Independent film and TV producer Skydance Media has reached a preliminary agreement to buy Shari Redstone’s National Amusements Inc. and merge with Paramount Global, the parent of CBS and MTV, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. was added to Bank of America Corp.’s US 1 list — a collection of the firm’s best investment ideas drawn from buy-rated, US-listed stocks.
  • Southwest Airlines Co. has adopted a shareholder rights plan to defend against a push for a leadership overhaul and other changes by activist firm Elliott Investment Management.
  • SoftBank Group Corp. hit a record high, a vote of confidence in Masayoshi Son’s ambitions to ramp up investments in AI and semiconductors.
  • Trading house Trafigura Group Pte Ltd has bought a gas-fired power plant in the US, part of a growing wave of merchants piling into supplying volatile electricity markets.

Key events this week:

  • UK general election, Thursday
  • US Independence Day holiday, Thursday
  • Eurozone retail sales, Friday
  • US jobs report, Friday
  • Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:30 a.m. New York time
  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%
  • The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0768
  • The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2714
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 161.87 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $60,194.5
  • Ether fell 3.5% to $3,294.64

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.41%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.62%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.22%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
  • Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,350.42 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from John Viljoen, Sujata Rao and Winnie Hsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

