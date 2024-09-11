Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Stock Futures Fall and US Yields Rise After CPI: Markets Wrap

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell in early trading and bond yields rose after the latest inflation reading showed a surprise acceleration in consumer prices.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.66%. The dollar wavered.

The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% from July and 3.2% from a year ago. Economists see the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the overall CPI. That measure climbed 0.2% from the prior month and 2.5% from a year ago in August, marking the fifth straight month the annual measure has eased and dragged down by cheaper gasoline prices. 

Key events this week:

  • Japan PPI, Thursday
  • ECB rate decision, Thursday
  • US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday
  • Eurozone industrial production, Friday
  • Japan industrial production, Friday
  • U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 8:35 a.m. New York time
  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%
  • Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%
  • The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
  • The euro was little changed at $1.1030
  • The British pound was little changed at $1.3069
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 142.11 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $56,571.51
  • Ether fell 2.3% to $2,322.2

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.66%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.15%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.80%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $67.27 a barrel
  • Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,512.29 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

