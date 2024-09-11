Stock Futures Fall and US Yields Rise After CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell in early trading and bond yields rose after the latest inflation reading showed a surprise acceleration in consumer prices.

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.66%. The dollar wavered.

The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% from July and 3.2% from a year ago. Economists see the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the overall CPI. That measure climbed 0.2% from the prior month and 2.5% from a year ago in August, marking the fifth straight month the annual measure has eased and dragged down by cheaper gasoline prices.

Key events this week:

Japan PPI, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 8:35 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1030

The British pound was little changed at $1.3069

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 142.11 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $56,571.51

Ether fell 2.3% to $2,322.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.66%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.15%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.80%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $67.27 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,512.29 an ounce

