Stock Futures Fall and US Yields Rise After CPI: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell in early trading and bond yields rose after the latest inflation reading showed a surprise acceleration in consumer prices.
S&P 500 futures dropped 0.5%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.66%. The dollar wavered.
The so-called core consumer price index — which excludes food and energy costs — increased 0.3% from July and 3.2% from a year ago. Economists see the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying inflation than the overall CPI. That measure climbed 0.2% from the prior month and 2.5% from a year ago in August, marking the fifth straight month the annual measure has eased and dragged down by cheaper gasoline prices.
Key events this week:
- Japan PPI, Thursday
- ECB rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday
- Eurozone industrial production, Friday
- Japan industrial production, Friday
- U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 8:35 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%
- The MSCI World Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.1030
- The British pound was little changed at $1.3069
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 142.11 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.7% to $56,571.51
- Ether fell 2.3% to $2,322.2
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.66%
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.15%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.80%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $67.27 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,512.29 an ounce
