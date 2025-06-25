Stock Futures Hold Gains as Traders Await Powell: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures and Treasuries held firm as traders awaited a second day of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after the Nasdaq 100 closed at an all-time high.

S&P 500 contracts were flat. The Nasdaq 100 was set to extend its record run, with index futures rising 0.2%. Oil rebounded following the biggest two-day decline since 2022, with Brent crude trading 0.8% higher near $68 a barrel. The dollar posted small gains.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Treasuries were little changed after the benchmark 10-year yield shed five basis points Tuesday, as Powell’s comments before House lawmakers and weak consumer data boosted bets on the pace of rate cuts in 2025.

Swap traders are currently pricing in a 15% probability of a quarter-point cut next month, with expectations for at least two reductions by year-end. Powell is due to appear in the Senate on Wednesday.

Following a turbulent stretch in financial markets that was sparked by a near two-week war between Israel and Iran, traders are shifting their focus back to the US economy and how trade risks and fiscal pressures could affect corporate earnings and growth. A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding on Wednesday, with both sides claiming victory in the war.

“The market is moving on to the next thing which is the tariffs deadline, and central banks,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts. “We are in a sequence where slightly weaker growth momentum is being positively received by markets, because it’s causing renewed expectations for rate cuts.”

With the S&P 500 trading within 1% of its all-time high after a sharp rebound from April’s tariff-driven turmoil, some analysts warn that complacency is setting in. Risks remain elevated, including the potential for renewed geopolitical tensions and the looming tariff deadline set by US President Donald Trump, now just two weeks away, with little progress on trade deals.

“Going into July 9, there is no tariff fear priced into the market,” Bhanu Baweja, chief strategist at UBS Group AG, told Bloomberg TV. “Caution is what is warranted right now. We won’t be chasing the market higher.”

Corporate Highlights:

Worldline SA shares fell by more than a fifth on Wednesday, wiping out around €300 million ($350 million) of market value following reports that the company allegedly covered up fraud by customers.

FedEx Corp. shares fell as much as 5.9% in premarket trading after the parcel company said it wasn’t providing a profit outlook for the fiscal year due to uncertain global demand.

Axiom Space Inc. sent a crew of astronauts from four nations to the International Space Station, a mission signaling the Texas-based company’s ambitions to work with countries to expand global access to space.

Workers in General Motors Co.’s plant in San Luis Potosí in central Mexico will vote this week on joining a new union that is free of government and management influence.

Europe’s car market picked up slightly in May, as robust demand for electric and hybrid vehicles helped offset the drag from a patchy economy hit by global trade tensions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:25 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1604

The British pound was little changed at $1.3607

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 145.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $106,984.37

Ether fell 1.3% to $2,418.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.30%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.48%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $64.89 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani and James Hirai.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.