Stock Futures Point to Losses as Data Sows Doubt: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures fell as investors weigh concerns about America’s economic health against optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year. Treasuries extended gains from Monday’s rally prompted by data suggesting slowing growth.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pointed to declines at the open of Wall Street trading as a rally in stocks shows signs of fizzling. The 30-year Treasury yield held near 4.5%, the lowest level since May 23, after US manufacturing data out Monday reinforced bets the Fed will cut rates at least once this year.

“At some point weak data should become bad news for risky assets, but we would argue that some point is a few weeks or a couple of months away,” Mohit Kumar, chief strategist for Europe at Jefferies, wrote in a note to clients. “We still remain long risky assets. Initially weaker data could be interpreted as good for risky assets as it increases the probability of a Fed cut.”

Listen to The Big Take daily podcast today.

Meanwhile, Indian stocks plummeted, erasing $386 billion in market value, as tallies signaled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party was struggling to win a majority of seats in national elections, a stunning result after exit polls showed he was on pace for a landslide victory.

Swap contracts tied to upcoming Fed meetings continue to fully price in a quarter-point rate cut in December, with the odds of a move as soon as September edging up to around 50% and November also given high odds.

Later Tuesday, economists expect figures to show a third consecutive monthly drop in US job openings, while Friday’s payroll numbers loom as crucial in the search for clues about the outlook for the world’s No. 1 economy and interest rates.

In Europe meanwhile, strong economic data and vocal European Central Bank hawks are pushing some analysts and investors to waver in their expectations for rate cuts this year. While most economists still foresee quarterly reductions following an initial move this week, some reckon sticky inflation, rapid wage growth and surprisingly robust euro-zone output will constrain loosening.

The region’s equities are still in line for a boost from rate cuts and an improving corporate earnings outlook, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Beata Manthey. If rates settle at pre-global financial crisis levels — as expected by the bank’s economists — that would be a longer-lasting tailwind for stocks, according to the Citi team.

Corporate Highlights:

GameStop Corp. shares whipsaw in premarket trading, following their 21% rally on Monday after the Reddit account that drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 posted what appeared to be a $116 million position in the stock.

Airbus SE is negotiating a major sale of A330neo aircraft to China, with talks gaining momentum since President Xi Jinping visited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron last month.

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s sales performance for this quarter will be somewhat better than expected as the carrier works to improve operations and capitalize on “healthy overall demand trends.”

Skydance Media plans to offer $23 a share to investors in Paramount Global’s voting stock as part of its plan to merge with the film and TV giant, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square aims to raise $25 billion for a new closed-end fund targeting US retail investors, which would more than double the fee-paying assets the firm manages, according to people with direct knowledge of the plans.

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a bellwether for global trade, raised its full-year profit forecast, saying the congestion in the Red Sea is having a larger than previously expected impact on the world’s supply lines, which in turn is boosting freight rates.

Deutsche Telekom AG fell as Germany sold a €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) stake in the company.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, JOLTS, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US ISM services, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:35 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0866

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2760

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 154.75 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $69,063.32

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,762.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.36%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.19%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $73.04 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,331.90 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.