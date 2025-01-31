Stock Futures Remain Higher on In-Line Inflation: Markets Wrap

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures remained higher after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge came in line with estimates.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.4%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.52%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The so-called core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes food and energy items, rose 0.2% from November and 2.8% from a year earlier, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data out Friday.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she wants to see additional progress on inflation before the central bank lowers interest rates further, and questioned how restrictive policy might be given the economy’s strength.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. gave a reassuring revenue forecast for the current quarter, helping boost shares of the world’s most valuable company after its holiday results showed jarring declines for China and the iPhone.

Intel Corp. reported better-than-projected fourth-quarter revenue, while the semiconductor maker cautioned that its push to become more competitive is still a work in progress.

Exxon Mobil Corp. beat earnings estimates as strong production growth cushioned the drop in oil prices and refining margins, easing investor concerns about an increase in capital spending.

Chevron Corp. raised dividends by 5% even as profit underperformed expectations amid shrinking crude prices and fuel-making margins.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 8:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0385

The British pound was little changed at $1.2417

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 154.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $104,918.64

Ether rose 3.4% to $3,357

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $72.96 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,805 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Margaryta Kirakosian, Sujata Rao and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.