Stock Futures Rise on Earnings as Dollar Jumps: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US and European stock futures gained after strong earnings from Apple Inc. and Intel Corp. boosted sentiment, while the dollar also rose as traders brace for President Donald trump’s tariffs announcements on Saturday.

The Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed during Asian trading. The increases were aided by more US mega-cap earnings — robust results from the iPhone-maker lifted its shares in after-market trading. Intel also rose post-market after reporting better-than-projected fourth-quarter revenue.

The dollar rose against most of its Group-of-10 peers as Trump is poised to unleash his first wave of tariffs Saturday. Treasuries suffered losses, while oil jumped as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. warned that commodity markets are pricing in elevated odds that sanctions against Canadian imports will include crucial raw materials like crude.

In Asia, a gauge of the region’s shares halted a two-day gain, with SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. falling in delayed reaction to the selling of AI stocks, as the nation’s markets reopened after Lunar New Year holidays. The former is a key supplier to Nvidia Corp., while Samsung’s pivotal chip division reported a smaller-than-expected profit. Markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan remain closed.

“There is lot more” recalibration to come in the AI trades, Gareth Nicholson, chief investment officer at Nomura Singapore Ltd. told Bloomberg Television. “We will see more rotation and it makes us even more bullish, albeit we needed some steam to come out of the system to build a stronger momentum forward.”

Earnings for large tech companies still face heightened scrutiny after investors dumped AI-related stocks earlier this month. Nvidia shares rose Thursday but remained on track for their worst week since September. The Nasdaq 100 is also set to drop for the first week in three.

Despite this week’s selloff in technology stocks, Asian equities are on pace for their first monthly advance in four as concerns over Trump’s use of tariffs eased after he held back from imposing levies on China.

Samsung “missed consensus, mainly from the semiconductor division,” said SK Kim, Daiwa Securities executive director and analyst, speaking on Bloomberg Television. “In semiconductors, Samsung has higher exposure to China and they are also supplying the AI chips to Chinese customers.”

In the foreign exchange market, the currencies of Mexico and Canada slumped on Thursday following Trump’s tariff warnings. A gauge of the dollar was on track for its best week in the past seven, though still down for the month as investors parse tariff news.

In Asia, Japanese government bond futures dropped and the yen reversed early gains as Bank of Japan’s Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the underlying inflation trend remains below 2%, and that cost push factors in inflation will wane later. The yen reversed early gains.

Stocks in Philippines were set to enter a bear market after its benchmark index slumped over 20% from a recent high amid concerns about economic growth.

Novartis AG said profit will rise this year as new medicines help offset the competition it expects from copycats of its best-selling medicine.

Gold was steady after touching a record high to trade around $2,795 per ounce Friday. It’s on track for the best month since March.

Key events this week:

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 3:31 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0392

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 154.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.3020 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $104,601.29

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,251.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.54%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $73.32 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

