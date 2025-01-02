Stock Futures Signal Gains After Year-End Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US and European stock futures rose, indicating a potential recovery after a year-end shake out as traders return from their New Year’s Day holidays.

Futures for the Euro Stoxx 50 and Nasdaq 100 both climbed at least 0.5% in Asian trade after investors had offloaded risk assets in the last few days of 2024. Technology stocks may lead gains after four days of losses through Tuesday.

US tech stocks “deserve these valuation premiums when you look at return on equity and free cash flow generation,” Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Banque Syz & Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “The AI story is going to broaden to the rest of the market, which means that earnings growth will be supported by not just the Mag Seven but also other sectors in the S&P 500.”

Shares dropped in Asia with Chinese equities leading declines on their first trading day of the year. Sentiment turned bearish as Chinese economic data pointed to a slowing economy and traders looked ahead to potentially higher tariffs. MSCI’s gauge of Asian shares headed for its lowest close in almost two weeks. Financial markets in Japan remained closed.

“Onshore sentiment seems to be deteriorating” due to the poor PMI data and recent dollar gains, said Zhaopeng Xing, senior China strategist at ANZ Bank China. “Investors would like to pull back against possible US tariffs.”

The risk-off sentiment in Asia reflects the caution in the region as geopolitical tensions simmer and traders begin to execute asset allocation strategies for 2025. China’s growth outlook, the Federal Reserve’s policy path and US President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda are on investors’ radar.

The dollar weakened against all of its Group-of-10 peers in Asian trade, with the biggest losses versus the Aussie and kiwi. Treasury futures edged higher, while there was no trading of cash Treasuries in the region due to the holiday in Japan.

Oil edged higher after an industry report signaled US crude stockpiles continued to shrink. A report from the American Petroleum Institute showed inventories fell by 1.4 million barrels last week, which would be a sixth straight drop. Gold rose.

China’s economy is expected to have expanded around 5% for the full year of 2024, President Xi Jinping said at a new-year event Tuesday. The nation’s sovereign bond yields dropped to a new record low after the central bank said it stepped up liquidity support for the economy. The nation’s banks stocks declined as the shares traded after adjusting for dividends.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. agreed to sell its shares in Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. to private equity firm DCP Capital, unloading a high-profile physical commerce asset to focus on its core online business. China’s BYD Co. reported a year-end surge to push total sales to 4.25 million passenger cars last year.

The Indonesian rupiah slumped nearly 1% after President Prabowo Subianto’s surprise decision to scale back a tax hike, prompting the finance minister to talk down concerns over the country’s fiscal health.

Meanwhile, an attack on revelers celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans thrust US domestic security back into the spotlight less than a month before Trump is sworn in as president.

Key events this week:

US construction spending, jobless claims, manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 3:57 p.m. Tokyo time

S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 2.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0363

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 156.70 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.3208 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $95,376.54

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,402.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.57%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.090%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.43%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $71.97 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,634.04 an ounce

