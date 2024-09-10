Stock Futures Slip as Wary Traders Brace for CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures were lower as markets head into a crunch period, with key inflation data on Wednesday followed by interest-rate decisions on both sides of the Atlantic.

Contracts on the S&P 500 slipped after the underlying gauge rose 1.2% on Monday, rebounding from its worst start to the month in data going back to 1953. Benchmark Treasury yields rose a second day, while the dollar held Monday’s gains.

The market mood is cautious as investors look to balance US recession fears and the likelihood of a soft landing, amid worries the Fed may be falling behind the curve as the labor market cools. Meanwhile, US political risk is back at the forefront, with former President Donald Trump squaring off in a debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris later Tuesday.

Newton Investment Management is avoiding assets exposed to “a weaker cyclical backdrop, potentially wider credit spreads and weaker commodity currencies,” Ella Hoxha, the firm’s head of fixed income, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Since Friday, the firm has been boosting safe assets including US Treasury and Japanese government debt, she said.

Hedge funds have been unwinding their positions to get cash ready for volatility ahead of the Nov. 5 vote, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. data.

The European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in the week is also weighing on risk appetite. The central bank meets Thursday, where it is expected to deliver a second interest rate cut this year to tackle a faltering economy.

Morgan Stanley sees the euro sliding toward parity with the dollar within months amid risks of aggressive ECB policy easing. The US bank expects the single currency to slump to $1.02 by year-end, a roughly 7% depreciation from its current level of $1.1037. The call is the most bearish among currency analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, Tuesday

US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Tuesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Japan PPI, Thursday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Japan industrial production, Friday

U. Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 5:41 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1041

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3097

The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.26 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $57,138.17

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,350.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.71%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.86%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $67.87 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,503.38 an ounce

