Stock Rally Builds as US Yields Fall on Fed Wagers: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders kept piling into bets that the Federal Reserve will soon be able to cut interest rates, with stocks rising toward a record and bond yields falling alongside the dollar.

Just a day after a benign inflation report spurred a rally in equities, speculation grew that the Fed will reduce rates next month, with some wagers pointing to a jumbo-sized cut. Those expectations were also bolstered by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s remarks that “we could go into a series of rate cuts here, starting with a 50 basis point rate cut in September.”

The S&P 500 extended an advance from its April lows to 30%. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, declined five basis points to 3.68%. The dollar fell against most major currencies.

Fed policymakers kept their benchmark at a target range of 4.25% to 4.5% at their last policy meeting. Bessent reiterated his view that, had officials been aware of the revised data on the labor market that were released two days after that gathering, they might have cut rates. That may have also been the case for the June meeting, he said.

“As the labor market continues to weaken, we think the US central bank will resume interest rate cuts next month, with 25-basis-point cuts at each meeting through January 2026 for a total of 100 basis points,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

This backdrop of Fed easing is supportive of equities, quality bonds, and gold, she noted.

For weeks, investors have piled into swaps, options and outright Treasury longs to wager that subdued inflation will allow the Fed to lower borrowing costs in coming months. There’s some vindication for that view, with shorter-term yields dropping for a second day on Wednesday, while swaps traders lifted the odds of a September rate cut.

Following Tuesday’s CPI data, positioning shot higher across the the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) futures complex as traders began to price in additional Fed easing over the coming 18 months.

Across equity, bond and currency markets, gauges of volatility are slumping to their lowest levels of the year. The Cboe Volatility Index — dubbed Wall Street’s fear gauge — hit its lowest since December.

“Broadening participation in this bull market is essential for its sustainability,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “We believe there is still room to run higher this summer, as the prevailing F.O.M.O. attitude among overly cautious investors and short-sellers helps drive prices higher.”

Corporate Highlights:

The US is open to discussing with China the use of Nvidia Corp. chips, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Cava Group Inc. trimmed its annual sales outlook after a sharp deceleration in the second quarter as skittish diners spent less on restaurant meals, showing the pressure the brand is facing to keep up with its recent speedy growth. CoreWeave Inc. gave a disappointing earnings outlook, reflecting margin pressures from a rapid AI data center expansion. Gildan Activewear Inc. agreed to buy US underwear maker Hanesbrands Inc. — aiming to double its annual sales — for about $2.2 billion in cash and stock. Circle Internet Group Inc., the second-largest stablecoin issuer, and a group of shareholders including co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Allaire announced an offering to sell a combined 10 million shares. Bullish raised $1.1 billion in an initial public offering, pricing its shares above the marketed range. Amazon.com Inc. is now offering same-day grocery delivery in more than 1,000 cities and plans to bring the service to over 2,300 more by the end of the year, marking a major expansion as demand for food deliveries has remained resilient. Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s revenue climbed a better-than-anticipated 15%, bolstering investor expectations that its expanding gaming and social media portfolio will propel its efforts in a global AI race. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1706 The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3576 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 147.23 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $121,942.08 Ether rose 1.4% to $4,687.26 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.60% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.68% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $62.90 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,365.56 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.