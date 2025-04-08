Stock Rally Fades as Volatility Grips Wall Street: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Hopes for a quick end to extreme volatility were dashed on Wall Street, with stocks and bonds staging big swings after a White House official said the US is moving forward with tariffs on China as high as 104%.

Equities erased what was earlier the largest rally since 2022. The market remained unstable as investors sought to price a global trade war amid signs Donald Trump is open to tariff deals, but negotiations won’t be easy. Long-term Treasury yields climbed, following lackluster demand for a US sale of three-year notes.

Tuesday’s slide extended the S&P 500’s more than 10% drop since the president detailed worldwide levies he says are crucial to restoring American prosperity.

“The fundamental reason for the drawdown has been policy uncertainty – it’s functionally impossible to put in a bottom until that fundamental reason has been resolved, or at least until there is directional clarity on it,” said Scott Ladner at Horizon Investments.

Trump spent the final hours before his sweeping tariffs were set for full implementation lining up negotiations with key US allies, but hopes for striking a last-minute deal with China appeared distant. The president said prospects for a trade deal with South Korea were “looking good,” while other Asian and European leaders announced shuttle diplomacy with the White House.

Across world markets, investors have been gripped by fears that something may break in the financial plumbing amid the cross-asset volatility, spurring speculation the Federal Reserve would need to speed up rate cuts.

Fed of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said tariffs are “way bigger” than he anticipated and policymakers may not be able to wait for the economic impact to show up in government data and instead should be actively talking to businesses to gauge the effects in real-time.

The stock market is particularly vulnerable to wild swings due to a combination of thin liquidity and headline-driven algorithmic trading. According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk, the gap between market volume and liquidity in S&P 500 futures is currently the widest in the bank’s data set.

“This is what happens in highly volatile markets — they overshoot in both directions,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers. “The selling gets overdone, but so does the knee-jerk reaction to buy and chase.”

As Trump’s trade war sent markets into a tailspin, Bank of America Corp. clients posted their fourth-biggest inflow into US equities on record last week: $8 billion.

Institutional clients, retail traders and hedge funds were all net buyers, strategist Jill Carey Hall wrote in a Tuesday research note.

Warnings

Meantime, warnings from Wall Street strategists keep piling up on the dour outlook for stocks.

BlackRock Inc. strategists Jean Boivin and Wei Li downgraded US equities on Monday to neutral from overweight on a three-month horizon, saying they expect “more pressure on risk assets in the near term given the major escalation in global trade tensions.”

And a strategy team at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., including Peter Oppenheimer and Lilia Peytavin, said the equity selloff could well turn into a longer-lasting cyclical bear market as recession risks mount.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:35 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0956

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.2798

The Japanese yen rose 1% to 146.32 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $77,366.18

Ether fell 5.6% to $1,481.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.7% to $59.67 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,990.04 an ounce

