Stock Rally Hits a Wall as Buyer Fatigue Kicks In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s epic rebound from April’s meltdown is showing signs of exhaustion on speculation stocks have run too fast amid risks stemming from a trade war to an economic slowdown and sticky inflation.

Following a 22% surge from last month’s intraday lows, the S&P 500 fluctuated. Most major groups fell, though big tech climbed. Boeing Co. rose after winning its largest-ever deal, with Qatar Airways placing an order for long-range jets during a visit to Doha by Donald Trump. The dollar pared losses as Bloomberg News reported the US is not working to include currency policy pledges in trade accords. Bond yields rose as Federal Reserve rate-cut bets receded.

A sharp rebound in risk assets — fueled by progress in trade talks, economic resilience and receding volatility — followed a month in which the consensus was to brace for the worst. The three-month pause in US-China trade tensions is reassuring investors, yet lurking in the background is the risk that stocks get so extended that they’re vulnerable to any fresh surprises.

“As trade tensions ease, investors are pivoting back to fundamentals, but they may not like what they see,” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “The market has raced from oversold to overbought in record time. That limits near-term upside unless we see a clear re-acceleration in growth.”

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, a breather in the rally would be “quite normal and healthy” after the S&P 500 hit overbought territory on a short-term basis. Its seven-day Relative Strength Index jumped to the highest since July this week. And the CNN Fear/Greed measure approached “extreme greed” levels.

“The market’s improved breadth and pickup in bullish momentum reflect a fear of missing out as investors are drawn off the sidelines,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Stocks are getting a little short-term stretched, but we’d view modest pullbacks that confirm support as buying opportunities, especially among sectors with relative strength.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps climbed 1.4%.

Super Micro Computer Inc. extended this week’s rally to over 40% on a deal with Saudi Arabia-based DataVolt. Oil giant Saudi Aramco signed agreements with major US companies potentially totaling about $90 billion. EToro Group Ltd. surged in its first session as a public company.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.52%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

“The stock market’s rally has legs, as the trade negotiation with China was seemingly the toughest one on the docket, and the idea that there has been this much progress on the negotiations over such a short period of time, suggests that a resolution may be on the horizon,” said Rick Gardner at RGA Investments.

Gardner says that what is remarkable about the market’s rebound since the April lows is the leadership of the technology sector, which was not leading the market in the early months of 2025 before the tariff situation escalated.

“We anticipate tech may continue to lead this market, as the sector stands to benefit from easing trade tensions and as investors once again resume their excitement over the promise of artificial intelligence,” he noted. “Even if we see a continued economic slowdown, the stock market may have already priced that in during the April selloff.”

Since the closing low on April 8, the S&P 500 has climbed 18% in the past 24 trading days — a feat that has occurred only six other times since 1950, according to data compiled by Jeffrey Yale Rubin at Birinyi Associates Inc.

“As a result, we expect further gains to follow,” he said.

Two of Wall Street’s major trading desks are making the same bold call on US stocks as trade tensions ease: Pile into this year’s biggest losers for quick, short-term profits.

Heads of equity trading at Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. say they’re particularly bullish over the next few weeks on small caps, technology hardware and homebuilders, which have each lagged the broader S&P 500 during the most recent leg up. In the current environment, Stuart Kaiser, who runs Citi’s desk as head of US equity trading strategy, also likes shares of companies with weaker finances, he said.

With the broader US stock indexes already erasing their declines of the year, the firms now say the traders and other speculative buyers who missed out will be on the hunt for pockets of opportunity to play catch-up before the next bout of tariff-induced turbulence strikes again.

“Despite this momentum, the full extent of tariff and earnings-related hits is still unknown,” said Daniel Skelly at Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team. “Investors may want to lean toward buying dips rather than chasing rallies, focusing on quality stocks with achievable earnings estimates.”

“Our neutral view is not a ‘negative’ stance,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We believe the bull market is intact and stocks will likely rise further over the next year. But the economy will have to adjust to higher tariffs, and this could lead to a period of weaker economic data, which could be a modest headwind for stocks.”

Treasury yields climbed on Wednesday — sending the two-year note’s to the highest level since March. TD Securities joined several other Wall Street banks in predicting the Fed will cut rates later than previously anticipated, and swap contracts ceased fully pricing in two quarter-point moves by year-end.

Longer-maturity yields climbed to multi-week highs too, as investors focus on the potential for proposed US tax legislation to lead the bigger budget deficits.

Read: US PREVIEW: PPI to Signal Services Deflation in Fed’s Key Gauge

Without any relevant economic data to digest, traders awaited a raft of reports scheduled for Thursday while sifting through the latest Fedspeak.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said that it’s important for central bankers not to respond to day-to-day volatility in equities and economic policy pronouncements, noting that economic data remain steady for now. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said tariffs and related uncertainty could slow growth and boost inflation this year, but monetary policy is well positioned to respond as needed.

“Fed vice chair Jefferson’s speech today leans a little dovish after a run of more hawkish commentary from Fed officials, signaling that the Fed leadership is (sensibly) wary of calling the all-clear on downside risk even after US-China de-escalation,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore.

Corporate Highlights:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. pulled its guidance for the full year following a first quarter that was marred by discounting and a write-down of inventory, sending the stock down in New York trading.

Tyson Foods Inc. is looking to run its chicken plants harder as demand is set to remain strong into 2026.

JBS SA, the world’s largest meat supplier, faces deepening losses at its US beef business, even as chicken continues to drive profits.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. declined after Morgan Stanley double downgraded the stock, recommending lower defensives exposure on the back of greater than expected tariff de-escalation between China and the US.

Nucor Corp., the biggest steel manufacturer in North America, shut down production at some of its facilities after detecting an unauthorized intrusion into its computer systems.

Saudi-backed electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. said the kingdom should consider tariffs on foreign cars to boost domestic auto manufacturing and cut reliance on imports.

Telefonica SA is drawing up plans for a deal that would allow it to take control of the UK joint venture it owns with Liberty Global Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Novo Nordisk A/S is partnering with US biotech Septerna Inc. on the development of oral pills for obesity in a deal potentially worth up to $2.2 billion.

Sanofi SA said it will invest at least $20 billion in the US through 2030, joining other European pharmaceutical companies boosting their American operations as President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs and cut prices on drugs.

Roche Holding AG said it would need to reconsider planned US investments if President Donald Trump implements an executive order to cut prescription drug costs.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s revenue grew at its fastest pace in more than three years, bolstering investors’ expectations that China’s gaming and social media leader will weather a potential global downturn in 2025.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. updated its video-generating model for the second time in one month as Chinese firms look to better compete against each other and American rivals in the white-hot AI race.

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:14 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.4%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1189

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3285

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 146.68 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $103,147.86

Ether fell 4.3% to $2,574.53

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.71%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $63.45 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2% to $3,186.45 an ounce

