Stock Rally Loses Steam Just Days Ahead of CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks retreated after a furious rally that put the market on pace for its best year since 2019, with traders awaiting key inflation data that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve rates.

The S&P 500 dropped from nearly overbought levels, following a series of all-time highs. Nvidia Corp. slid as China opened a probe over suspicions the US chipmaker broke anti-monopoly laws around a 2020 deal. Meantime, Chinese stocks that are listed in the US staged a sharp rally as top leaders in Beijing used their most direct language yet on providing monetary easing and boosting domestic consumption.

Inflation data including the consumer price index on Wednesday will offer Fed policymakers a final look at the pricing environment ahead of their meeting the following week. Any indication that progress has stalled on the inflation front could well undercut the chances of a third straight reduction in rates. The jobs report on Friday showed the opposite: traders piled on more bets that Fed officials will lower rates again.

“Friday’s strong jobs report may have traders wondering whether this week’s inflation data will come in hotter than expected, but at this point it may take a dramatic increase to prevent the Fed from following through with another rate cut next week,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced four basis points to 4.19%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fluctuated.

Oil climbed as China’s leaders used their most direct language on stimulus in years, while traders are also keeping an eye on developments in the Middle East.

Post-election euphoria and seasonal tailwinds set US equities up for a banner autumn, and so far the positive fall performance is a sign gains can continue even when the calendar year turns, if history is any guide.

Since 1930, after better-than-usual returns in November and December, the S&P 500 has posted a median 3% gain in the subsequent first quarter and has risen more than two thirds of the time, according a Bloomberg Intelligence report. That means the US stock benchmark’s nearly 6% advance last month is helping set the index up for more upside in January, so long as stocks continue their climb over the next few weeks.

“Higher returns in the last two months of the year has extended momentum into the next,” BI strategists Gina Martin Adams and Michael Casper said in their analysis. Conversely, weaker late-year returns have seen the gauge fall a median 0.9% in January and only rise half the time.

The S&P 500 will extend its record-setting rally to 7,100 by the end of next year amid a strong economy, according to Oppenheimer Asset Management, whose outlook is now the most bullish among peers.

Fundamentals “suggest the current resilience of the economy and the stock market appear poised to continue into next year,” the firm’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus wrote in a note.

Citigroup Inc. strategists expect mid-single-digit gains for the S&P 500 in 2025 amid increasing volatility, fueled by a soft landing of the US economy, artificial intelligence and Donald Trump’s policy promises.

Their base-case target is 6,500 points for the S&P 500. The upper scenario is set at 6,900 and lower at 5,100; both the bull- and bear-case scenarios “frame an expectation for increased volatility,” the strategists wrote.

Corporate Highlights:

Apollo Global Management Inc. has been added to the S&P 500 index in the latest quarterly weighting change, joining alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. on the world’s most-watched equity gauge. Workday Inc. has been included too.

Another activist investor is urging Macy’s Inc. to take drastic steps to boost its stock price. Barington Capital Group is calling the company to cut its capital expenditures, form a separate real estate group and consider strategic alternatives for the Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury chains in order to drive share gains.

A Morgan Stanley analyst admits he missed the boat on Reddit Inc.’s huge post-initial public offering gains. Yet he feels there’s still time to jump aboard.

Mondelez International Inc., the snacks and sweets company, is exploring an acquisition of iconic US chocolate maker Hershey Co., in a potential deal that would create a food giant with combined sales of almost $50 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

MicroStrategy Inc. bought another $2.1 billion in Bitcoin while its combination of equity and fixed-income securities sales to finance the rapidly increasing acquisitions draws increased scrutiny.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. reached an early renewal of an agreement to provide networks such as TNT and CNN to Comcast Corp.’s roughly 12.8 million cable-TV customers.

Key events this week:

China trade, Tuesday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0578

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2790

The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 151.17 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $98,133.14

Ether fell 3.6% to $3,850.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.12%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.4% to $68.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $2,671.41 an ounce

