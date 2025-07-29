Stock Rally Stalls in Run-Up to Fed, Tech Results: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks toward all-time highs lost steam as Wall Street traders waded through economic data and corporate earnings ahead of the Federal Reserve decision. The dollar hit the strongest level in five weeks. Bonds rose.

While the S&P 500 barely budged, if it closes even marginally higher for a seventh straight day, it will be the longest record-setting streak since 2021. Treasury yields dropped ahead of a $44 billion sale of seven-year notes. The greenback advanced against all of its developed-world peers.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

US consumer confidence increased in July as concerns eased about the outlook for the broader economy and the labor market. While job openings fell, they hovered at a level that indicates generally stable demand for workers.

“Overall, it was a mixed round of data that has done little to materially challenge the price action or macro narrative,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets.

On Wednesday, the Fed is forecast to keep interest rates unchanged, while growth and inflation numbers are seen reinforcing the picture of a buoyant economy. The market also faces a key test this week, with four tech giants reporting earnings over a two-day stretch.

“If those events tell a similar story of economic and labor market stability, equity markets have the catalysts in place to continue higher, with pullbacks likely being viewed as buying opportunities,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

On the tariff front, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said a 90-day extension of a trade truce with China was a likely outcome. A top Chinese official reiterated the commitment to “healthy” development with American businesses during a meeting with executives from US companies.

Wall Street strategists have a message for investors worrying about signs of excessive optimism emerging as US stocks extend their record run: Any near-term pullback will likely create a buying opportunity.

Strategists from HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and UBS Group AG are maintaining their long-term bullish views even as concerns build that valuations have become stretched at the moment. They see strong corporate earnings and economic data, growing clarity around tariffs and the tailwind of artificial intelligence propelling stocks higher into next year.

“While we expect equities to advance over the next 12 months, investors should be mindful of potential market swings in the coming weeks,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We think capital preservation or phasing-in strategies can be effective in navigating near-term volatility.”

Long positioning on US equity futures keeps increasing, led by rising exposure to the S&P 500 in the past week, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Chris Montagu.

Investors are pricing the US stock market as if there’s no longer any risk of a tariff-driven recession. Peter Oppenheimer isn’t so sure.

The chief global equity strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says it’s possible that tariffs bite hard enough to hurt equity prices even as Washington agrees on deals with key trading partners. And while the US might dodge a recession, valuations are high enough that it’s prudent to keep diversifying into other markets.

Corporate Highlights:

Union Pacific Corp. agreed to acquire Norfolk Southern Corp. in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at $85 billion, forming a transcontinental rail behemoth in what stands to be the industry’s largest deal ever. Baker Hughes Co. agreed to buy Chart Industries Inc. for about $9.6 billion in cash, seeing off a rival takeover attempt for the US industrial gas equipment maker. United Parcel Service Inc. declined to provide earnings guidance as it struggles to get a handle on volatility in the market, underscoring the challenges for the courier’s effort to reconfigure its network and revitalize its business. JetBlue Airways Corp. posted a smaller-than-expected loss in the second quarter as demand rebounded and efforts to turn around the struggling carrier gained traction. Procter & Gamble Co. issued a wider range than usual for its annual sales outlook, underscoring the volatility US companies continue to navigate even as the Trump administration begins to strike trade deals. UnitedHealth Group Inc. warned its annual profit is likely to be hit harder than Wall Street was expecting, the latest in a series of disappointments from an insurer once known for its reliable growth and predictability. Merck & Co. is slashing $3 billion from its annual spending as it braces for off-brand competition to its cancer drug Keytruda, the best-selling medicine in the world. Whirlpool Corp. slashed its 2025 profit outlook, saying that the boost it expects from making the majority of its appliances in the US has yet to materialize as foreign rivals rushed imports into the country during the second quarter to avoid higher tariffs. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s quarterly profit outlook trailed expectations because of costs related to its newest ship. Boeing Co. managed to almost halt its cash outflow in the second quarter, indicating that a turnaround initiated by Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg a year ago is paying off as the company delivers more aircraft. PayPal Holdings Inc. raised its 2025 earnings forecast for this year based on momentum in several of its business lines, including the Venmo payments platform, as attempts to make the brand more prominent start to bear fruit. Spotify Technology SA swung to a loss in the second quarter, missing analysts’ estimates after the music-streaming service recorded higher-than-expected expenses related to employee compensation. Novo Nordisk A/S named its head of international operations as chief executive officer after slumping weight-loss drug sales led to a profit warning that wiped $93 billion off its market value. In a major win for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., US regulators are recommending that patients who can walk be allowed to take its gene therapy Elevidys again. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:56 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.3% The Russell 2000 Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3% The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1526 The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3329 The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.57 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $117,761.8 Ether fell 0.3% to $3,775.47 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.36% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.62% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.90% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.89% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $67.53 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,327.59 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.