Stock Rebound Slows as Traders Seek Catalysts: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks traded mixed and the dollar weakened for a second session as large market moves earlier in the week driven by the US-China trade truce moderated.

The greenback fell against major currencies, with the yen and Swiss franc among the beneficiaries. The 10-year Treasury yield was lower after declining 10 basis points Thursday as traders priced in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

The muted action signaled caution after a strong week that saw risk assets buoyed by the weekend tariff deal between the US and China. A gauge of global stocks was on track for an eighth day of gains, hitting levels not seen since February when it set a record.

Shares in Europe rose 0.5% at the open as Richemont SA jumped 5.5% after the Cartier owner posted a sales rise. US contracts were flat after the S&P 500 gained 0.4% on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares fell as much as 6.7% in Hong Kong after quarterly revenue disappointed.

“It’s a bit directionless now,” said Vey-Sern Ling, a managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Markets needed new catalysts after the US-China tariff walk-back over the weekend and were looking to China tech earnings this week to sustain the rally, but Alibaba’s result last night wasn’t able to provide the lift.”

Gains for Treasuries partly reflected economic data showing prices paid to US producers unexpectedly declined by the most in five years suggesting companies are absorbing some of the hit from higher tariffs. Separate US data showed growth in retail sales decelerated. Factory production declined for the first time in six months while New York state manufacturing contracted again. And confidence among homebuilders slumped.

Elsewhere, Japan’s economy shrank for the first time in a year, illustrating its vulnerability even before sustaining the impact of Trump’s tariff measures. The yen gained 0.2% on Friday to trade around 145 per dollar. Bank of Japan official Toyoaki Nakamura, the most dovish board member, warned against hurrying to raise the benchmark interest rate.

Stock Rally

Stocks are now trading like last month’s rout never happened. The S&P 500 is about 4% away from an all-time high, while the Nasdaq 100 swung from a bear market back into a bull market. Still, there’s little clarity over how the existing levies might impact the US economy or the trajectory the global trade war will take in coming months.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said the economy is on solid ground, but warned tariff-related supply-chain disruptions could lead to lower growth and higher inflation. Recession remains a possibility, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:14 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1212

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 145.03 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1989 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3324

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $103,980.4

Ether rose 2% to $2,588.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.59%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.62%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $64.38 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,215.21 an ounce

