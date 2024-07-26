Stock Retreat on Hold as Traders Await Key US Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The tech-led stock rout took a pause on Friday as traders awaited key US inflation data that could show if fears of a sharper-than-expected economic slowdown are warranted.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark traded little changed, headed for its second weekly drop in a row. Contracts for US stocks edged higher, while Treasuries were steady after Thursday’s yield drop. The Japanese yen was stronger versus the dollar.

The exodus from technology giants that began last week has morphed into a broader risk-off retreat focused on weak corporate results and the possibility a US slowdown requires an aggressive switch to interest-rate cuts. Even gross domestic product data that beat expectations on Thursday failed to stem concerns, and traders are now looking to monthly PCE statistics, the last big data point before next week’s Federal Reserve meeting.

In European corporate reports, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s earnings plummeted 19% in the second quarter as sales of its passenger electric vehicles dropped sharply and demand in China weakened. Meanwhile, Eni SpA increased its full-year profit guidance.

In US markets, the velocity of the correction has rattled traders. It took about 20 trading days in 2023 to produce an 8% drop in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index compared with just 10 trading days this time round.

Small caps, meanwhile, have outperformed in a further sign investors are preparing for interest-rate cuts that will support the broader economy.

Corporate Highlights:

Amundi SA posted second-quarter inflows that surpassed analysts’ estimates and helped lift its assets under management to €2.16 trillion ($2.3 trillion), a record high.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s earnings plummeted 19% in the second quarter as sales of its passenger electric vehicles dropped sharply and demand in China weakened.

Eni SpA’s second-quarter profit was better than expected after a strong performance at its upstream business, prompting the company to revise up its guidance for the year.

BASF SE’s earnings declined slightly in the second quarter after prices fell across its chemicals business.

NatWest Group Plc boosted its forecast for full-year revenue after net interest income dropped less than analysts expected in the second quarter, a sign that the lending giant is still reaping some benefits from stubbornly high interest rates.

In Asia, Taiwanese shares were the worst performers, tumbling as much as 4.3% as trading resumed after disruptions caused by Typhoon Gaemi. The declines marked a catch-up to previous tech-related declines in global stocks and included a steep drop for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. which fell as much as 6.5%.

The yen traded below 154 per dollar in erratic trade and headed for its fourth day of gains in five sessions. Inflation in Tokyo accelerated for a third month in July, reinforcing bets of a possible interest rate hike when the central bank’s policy board meets next week.

Oil edged higher for a third session, trading within a narrow range, as traders assessed lower US stockpiles and weakness in Chinese demand.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:06 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0852

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 153.78 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2567 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2863

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $66,971.27

Ether rose 3.4% to $3,261.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.45%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.17%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.2% to $82.57 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,369.35 an ounce

