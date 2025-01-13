Stock Traders Rattled by Fresh Rise in Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stock and bond markets extended losses on Monday, hit by diminishing wagers on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and a further oil-price spike that poses a fresh threat to inflation.

Wall Street was set to add to Friday’s losses, with futures on the S&P 500 down 0.8%, and those on the Nasdaq 100 falling 1.3%. Tech shares, including Tesla Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Nvidia Corp., were among the high-profile losers in premarket trading. European shares dropped 0.8%, with technology names leading the declines.

World markets, already in turmoil since the start of 2025, suffered a fresh setback on Friday from a blowout US jobs report that prompted traders to slash their wagers on Fed rate cuts to less than 30 basis points for the whole of 2025, while another dataset showed a rise in inflation expectations. The figures sparked a selloff that wiped out the S&P 500’s year-to-date gain and sent Bloomberg’s dollar index to two-year highs.

Ten-year Treasury yields — the rate that underpins the global cost of capital — rose further to touch a 14-month high, while 30-year borrowing costs hovered just below the psychologically key 5% threshold.

“As long as the US fixed-income market hasn’t stabilized, it will be difficult for the equity market to regain strength,” said Benjamin Melman, chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. “We need some stabilization, but as we are seeing this morning, it is not going to happen today.”

Meanwhile, another wave of US sanctions on Russia sent Brent crude futures to a five-month high near $81 a barrel.

The rise in Treasury yields and the dollar is affecting markets worldwide, raising borrowing costs across Asia and Europe. UK assets, which have been at the epicenter of the turmoil, continued to lose ground, with 10-year gilt yields holding near 2008 highs, and the pound extending last week’s 1.7% slump to trade at the weakest since November 2023.

Rabobank analysts said that while the UK’s fiscal deficit was a major concern, “a large part of the move higher in UK long-term interest rates reflects the push higher in global rates, which is linked to a US-led rise in risk premia.” Attention turns next to UK inflation data due Wednesday.

The US also releases inflation figures on the same day, with economists forecasting the year-on-year print to have picked up to 2.9%. That could further reduce bets on Fed easing. Already Bank of America Corp. has moved to predicting no rate cuts at all this year, and in fact sees the risk of a hike.

Rothschild’s Melman sees the data as crucial, given President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to implement policies that are widely seen as inflationary.

“If we have confirmation that the disinflation process stalled even before Donald Trump’s re-election, it could provide some more tension for US fixed income,” he added.

China is another source of pressure for market sentiment, with shares extending losses even after data showed record exports last year. The offshore-traded yuan dropped close to a record low against the dollar, forcing authorities to ramp up support for the currency and tweak capital curbs.

Key events this week:

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane and Governing Council member Olli Rehn speak in Hong Kong, Monday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Tuesday

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

France CPI, Wednesday

UK CPI and US CPI, Wednesday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speak, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Germany CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices, Thursday

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley earnings, Thursday

China GDP, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% as of 5:55 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0204

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2130

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 157.28 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.2% to $91,339.87

Ether fell 4.9% to $3,105.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.78%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.62%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.86%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $77.87 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,680.01 an ounce

