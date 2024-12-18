Stocks, Bonds in Wait-and-See Mode Before Fed: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks swung between modest gains and losses with traders reluctant to commit to any big moves before hearing the Federal Reserve’s outlook for next year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury hovered around 4.39%. Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar was little changed.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.​​​​​​

“It’s very much a have and have-not market and when you’re at record highs, people are used to feeling a little better,” Alec Young, chief investment strategist at MAPsignals, said in an interview.

All eyes now are on the Fed as it gears up to announce its final policy decision of 2024. With a quarter-point cut almost fully priced in for Wednesday, investors are keen to hear the central bank’s forecast for 2025.

A couple of factors add to the uncertainty: inflation has decelerated at a slower pace while the economy has remained strong. The possible inflationary impact of key policies under President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration could also complicate matters for the Fed.

“Investors are looking for the Fed to reiterate their view that the economy is tracking for a soft-landing and that the FOMC is not overly concerned with the latest uptick in inflation data that could signal a sustained “pause” in rate cuts,” wrote Tom Essaye, president and founder of Sevens Report and a former Merrill Lynch trader.

Last quarter, the Fed’s dot plot had projected a full percentage point of rate cuts for 2025, following a similar magnitude of easing this year. Now, money markets are pricing in that a cut on Wednesday would be followed by less than two 25 basis-point reductions next year.

A hawkish tone in Powell’s press conference would likely trigger renewed selling pressure in stock markets and push bond yields higher, Essaye said.

Traders also parsed data on Wednesday that showed US new-home construction unexpectedly fell in November.

“I don’t expect the market to move hugely today,” said Guy Miller, chief strategist at Zurich Insurance Co. Yields already reflect potentially fewer rate cuts and “that there is a bit more risk premium already baked into that in terms of the inflation dynamic,” he said.

Still, while Wall Street banks have started anticipating fewer reductions, some interest-rate option traders are betting the market’s view is too hawkish and that the Fed would ease policy more closely to what it projected in September: the equivalent of four quarter-point cuts.

In emerging markets, Brazil’s financial markets are on the edge as investors lose faith in the government’s ability to contain a deepening fiscal crisis, starting with a collapse in the real.

In the UK, the pound fluctuated after inflation rose to an eight-month high in November, drifting further above the Bank of England’s 2% target and supporting expectations that it will hold interest rates at its final meeting of the year.

Oil climbed as Kazakhstan pledged to comply with OPEC+ production quotas and rising US crude exports signaled strong global demand. Cocoa futures rose above $12,000 a ton in New York, reaching a fresh record.

Key events this week:

US rate decision, Wednesday

Japan rate decision, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision

US revised GDP, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

US personal income, spending & PCE inflation, Friday

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 1:43 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0490

The British pound was little changed at $1.2712

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 153.74 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $104,253.03

Ether fell 1.6% to $3,867.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.39%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.25%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.56%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $70.96 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,635.91 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Andre Janse van Vuuren and Vildana Hajric.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.