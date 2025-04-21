Stocks, Dollar Sink on Threats to Fed Independence: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in US assets deepened as President Donald Trump stepped up criticism of Jerome Powell on social media, with stocks, the dollar and longer-dated Treasuries sliding amid concerns about the Federal Reserve’s future independence.

The S&P 500 and other major stock indexes sank around 2% each and the dollar index weakened to a 15-month low as Wall Street re-opened after the long holiday weekend. The benchmark 10-year fell with the yield close to 4.4%. As investors turned away from US securities, haven assets climbed. Gold jumped to another record, above $3,400 an ounce, while the Swiss franc gained more than 1% against the dollar.

The weakness also spread to the US credit market. In derivatives, the cost of protecting a basket of high-grade credit securities against default rose to the highest in more than a week. Three investment-grade companies looked at selling bonds on Monday, but after seeing the market backdrop, two elected to stand down, and only American Express Co. decided to move forward with a sale.

The US president took to Truth Social escalating his attack on the Fed chair insisting there was “virtually” no inflation and it was time for “preemptive cuts.” The last reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge remains above the central bank’s target, the next readout comes next week.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said on Friday that Trump is studying whether he’s able to fire Powell. The comments raised new questions about whether the Fed can maintain its longstanding independence with the president increasingly venting dissatisfaction in harsh terms that the central bank hasn’t moved faster to lower interest rates.

“Were Powell to be fired, the initial reaction would be a huge injection of volatility into financial markets, and the most dramatic rush to the exit from US assets that it is possible to imagine,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone. “Not only is the independence of the Fed clearly under threat, but the prospect of de-dollarisation and a move away from US hegemony is an increasingly realistic one.”

It’s a fear that’s being echoed by hedge fund elites. Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Investment Management, warned recently at a private event in Abu Dhabi that the US dollar might lose its reserve currency status, according to people present.

Rebuking the Fed risks politicizing US monetary policy in a way that markets find deeply unsettling, said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

“Frankly, firing Powell stretches belief,” said Wong. “If the credibility of the Fed is called into question, it could severely erode confidence in the dollar.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.8% on Monday. Every Group-of-10 currency gained against the greenback. The jump in the yen weighed on stock indexes in Japan, pushing the Nikkei 225 down 1.3%.

The yen, euro and Swiss franc rallied. WTI crude fell more than 2% to below $64 a barrel. European stock markets were largely still shut for a public holiday.

Fed Chicago President Austan Goolsbee warned against efforts to curtail the central bank’s independence. “There’s virtual unanimity among economists that monetary independence from political interference — that the Fed or any central bank be able to do the job that it needs to do — is really important,” Goolsbee said on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.

Legal scholars say that a president can’t dismiss a Fed chair easily, and Powell has previously said he wouldn’t resign if asked by Trump.

In a sign that investors are rotating investments away from the US, Deutsche Bank AG said that Chinese clients have reduced some of their Treasuries holdings in favor of European debt. European high-quality bonds, Japanese government bonds and gold are likely to be the potential choices for investors as alternatives to Treasuries, said Lillian Tao, head of China macro and global emerging market sales at the bank.

Tesla Inc. slipped 4% in premarket trading. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said the company faces a “code red” moment as it prepares to report earnings on Tuesday, and that Elon Musk should step back from his work at the Department of Government Efficiency to focus on Tesla.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 10:45 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.7%

The euro rose 0.9% to $1.1498

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3391

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 140.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.6% to $88,182.81

Ether rose 2.8% to $1,633.28

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.34%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $62.98 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.7% to $3,417.38 an ounce

