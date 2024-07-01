Stocks, Euro Rise as Traders Parse French Election: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks snapped a four-day losing streak and the euro rose as French election results suggested there’s a smaller probability of extreme policies coming from the far-right.

Traders interpreted the first round of legislative voting as an indication that Marine Le Pen’s party faces a tougher-than-expected road to overall victory, reducing the risks of spending plans that would rattle financial markets. The 10-year spread on French-German debt narrowed to a two-week low.

“Markets are quite content there’s no apparent absolute majority,” said Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer for France at UBS Wealth Management. “The most extreme scenarios for the spread have been excluded.”

France’s CAC 40 Index jumped as much as 2.8% before retracing some gains. Banking stocks led the advance in Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index, as French lenders Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA all surged by more than 5%. The euro climbed to its strongest level since mid June.

Beyond Europe, US equity futures rose by about 0.3%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. rallied 6.3% in premarket trading after Boeing Co. agreed to buy back the supplier in an all-stock deal that values it at $4.7 billion. Chewy Inc. shares soared 29% after influential investor Keith Gill disclosed a 6.6% passive stake in the online pet food and product retailer. Treasury yields ticked higher.

France’s second round of voting will be held on July 7. The French political world is now embarking on a period of horse-trading. In constituencies where three people qualified for the runoffs, the third-placed candidate can withdraw to boost the chances of another mainstream party defeating the far right.

“It’s hard to argue that you’ve got a good outcome,” Sebastian Raedler, head of European equity strategy at Bank of America, said on Bloomberg Television. “Maybe you block a majority by the hard right. But in the best-case scenario, you get a hung parliament. That effectively means very little decision making, no ability to deal with a very wide budget deficit, and also the European integration story effectively put on hold.”

Meanwhile, as US investors prepare for the second-quarter reporting season, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said Corporate America faces the highest earnings bar in almost three years.

Single-stock analysts predict profits at S&P 500 firms rose 9% on average in the April-June period — the biggest year-over-year increase since the fourth quarter of 2021, Goldman strategists led by David Kostin wrote in a note.

“The magnitude of earnings-per-share beats is likely to diminish as consensus forecasts set a higher bar than in previous quarters,” Kostin said. “We expect the outperformance ‘reward’ for stocks beating estimates will be smaller than average again this quarter.”

In emerging markets, South African assets rallied after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a new cabinet that includes members of the opposition Democratic Alliance, considered business-friendly by investors.

In commodities, oil rose as traders assessed economic outlook and geopolitical risks in Europe and the Middle East. Iron ore rose amid tentative signs of recovery in China’s steel-intensive property market, and speculation that Beijing could do more to support the sector.

Key events this week:

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks, Monday

RBA issues minutes of June policy meeting, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Tuesday

Australia retail sales, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Poland rate decision, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes, ISM Services, factory orders, trade, initial jobless claims, durable goods, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Wednesday

Sweden’s Riksbank issues minutes of June meeting, Wednesday

Australia trade, Thursday

UK general election, Thursday

European Union provisional tariffs on China EVs set to be introduced, Thursday

ECB publishes account of June’s policy meeting, Thursday

US Independence Day holiday, Thursday

Thailand CPI, international reserves, Friday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France trade, industrial production, Friday

Germany industrial production, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Canada unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:26 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0742

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2668

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 161.26 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $62,633.86

Ether rose 1.4% to $3,463.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $82.03 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,335.41 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Sagarika Jaisinghani.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.