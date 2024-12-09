Stocks, Euro Slip With Korea and Syria in Focus: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Financial markets started the week in a cautious mood after a weekend of geopolitical turmoil from Syria to South Korea clouded the investment outlook.

An Asian equities gauge declined 0.3%, after Korea’s benchmark fell as much as 2.6% as the country’s political crisis deepened. Chinese stocks also slid as data showed a slow demand recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy. US futures edged lower.

The dollar gained while the euro and the Turkish lira slid partly as a risk-off trade after the toppling of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The weak tone comes as investors brace for a week dominated by central bank decisions, a crucial Chinese policy meeting, and US inflation data. Political uncertainties remain heavy on investor minds, with Korea risking prolonged political impasse as lawmakers push for President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign. In the Middle East, Assad’s downfall has created a power vacuum, unsettling an already restive region.

“The dollar is catching a bid because of its haven attributes after all the political developments on the weekend, from South Korea through to Syria,” according to Mingze Wu, currency trader at StoneX Financial. “The euro is also getting sold as a bit of a proxy to the Syrian regime change — it certainly adds to deepening geopolitical risks on the global front.”

Korean markets extended their declines as opposition lawmakers said they would push for another impeachment vote on Yoon after he survived the first one. Officials vowed Monday to closely monitor the country’s economy and markets. The won fell about 1% against the dollar.

In China, data showed that the country’s consumer inflation eased last month, showing that government efforts haven’t been enough to boost demand. It may further raise expectations of more fiscal support from the Central Economic Work Conference due to start on Wednesday.

“I think there’s still a lot of expectations of more being done next year,” Joey Chew, head of Asia FX Research at HSBC Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg TV. “The Economic Work Conference this week may not be able to provide the concrete numbers, but I think so long as the rhetoric suggests that more is likely to come,” investors will look forward to it, Chew added.

Middle-East

Oil rose as traders weighed bigger-than-expected cuts by Saudi Arabia to its crude prices for Asia and any fallout from the Assad regime’s collapse. The former Syrian leader and his family arrived in Moscow, where they were granted asylum by the Russian government, Russian state agency TASS reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, gold rose after China’s central bank expanded its gold reserves in November, ending a six-month pause in purchases.

Adding to the pressure on the euro is the prospect of further policy easing by the European Central Bank. Policymakers will set interest rates in Frankfurt this week for the first time since governments in Paris and Berlin both collapsed over budget talks.

The Bank of Canada and Swiss National Bank are expected to ease policy, while Australia’s central bank will likely keep its key interest rate on hold amid indications the nation’s economy is beginning to soften. The Brazilian central bank may hike to arrest inflation pressures.

In the US, consumer price data on Wednesday will offer Federal Reserve policymakers a final look at the inflation environment ahead of their final meeting this year.

“We think the ECB is set to continue its back-to-back 25bp cuts but also finally soften the tone of its communication,” Barclays Plc analysts led by Christian Keller wrote in a note. The UK lender also sees a 25-basis-point cut by the Fed in December.

Key events this week:

Mexico CPI, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Germany CPI, Tuesday

Brazil CPI, Tuesday

Japan PPI, Wednesday

Chinese leaders expected to hold annual Central Economic Work Conference, beginning Wednesday through Dec. 12

RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser speaks, Wednesday

US CPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Brazil rate decision, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

India CPI, Thursday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday

Switzerland rate decision, Thursday

France CPI, Friday

Eurozone industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:36 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.5%

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.1%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0555

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.93 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2809 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $99,492.45

Ether fell 1.1% to $3,951.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.20%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $67.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,646.43 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.