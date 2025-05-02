Stocks, Futures Climb as China Mulls Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks climbed to the highest level in more than a month and US equity-index futures advanced Friday after China said it’s evaluating trade talks with the US, boosting optimism that tariff tensions will tamp down.

A regional gauge rose 1.5% as China assessed talks after senior US officials repeatedly expressed a willingness to discuss. Japanese shares rose 1.1% on positive comments from the country’s chief trade negotiator. Contracts for the S&P 500 and European stocks jumped. The MSCI EM Currency Index advanced 0.5% to a record high. Gold was set for its first back-to-back weekly loss this year while 10-year Treasuries fell.

“This is a great move, no matter which side takes the initiative,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd. “There should be a round of short covering in financial market as hopes are now rising for a solution for the current deadlock.”

The S&P 500 has gained for eight consecutive days – the longest run since August – amid increased optimism that trade tensions are waning since President Donald Trump announced century-high levies April 2. That sentiment faces a test as investors turn their attention to the US jobs report due Friday, the last piece of significant data this week, after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc.

China’s statement signals the stalemate between the world’s two largest economies may shift, after Trump hiked US tariffs and Beijing retaliated in kind. Trump has repeatedly said President Xi Jinping needs to contact him in order to begin talks. Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it’s up to Beijing to take the first step to de-escalate the dispute.

While expressing a newfound openness to talks, China’s Commerce Ministry framed its statement as being consistent with Beijing’s previous position.

“If we fight, we will fight to the end; if we talk, the door is open,” it said.

As a condition to negotiations, China asked the US to show its sincerity and be prepared to correct its “wrong practices” by scrapping the unilateral tariffs. Taiwan’s dollar jumped by the most since 2022, as the island’s exporters sped up dollar conversions to the local currency amid easing China-US trade tensions.

“Is it progress? Yes, I would say that in terms of how hard the US side had pushed on the tariffs front,” said Amy Xie Patrick, Pendal Group’s Head of Income Strategies, in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Is the uncertainty over? I very much doubt it.”

Meanwhile, Trump is asking Congress for deep cuts to domestic agencies and a boost to the military in a preliminary outline of his 2026 budget request to be released Friday.

Japanese shares rose after the country’s chief negotiator said he aims to achieve a trade agreement with the US in June, with the high-stakes bilateral discussions expected to gain momentum in mid-May. His comments came after concluding the latest round of talks in Washington.

Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that the country’s US Treasury holdings could be a card in its trade negotiations with the US, in response to a question asking whether Japan’s stance of not easily selling the holdings could be seen as a negotiation tool.

“It does exist as a card,” said Kato, speaking on a TV Tokyo program Friday, when asked if Japan’s stance of not selling holdings could be a negotiation tool. “Whether or not we use that card is a different decision.”

Earlier, Apple shares slipped 3.8% in late US trading after it reported sales from China declined more than anticipated in the latest quarter, overshadowing otherwise solid results. Meanwhile, Amazon gave an operating income forecast that missed expectations when markets closed, pushing shares lower in post-market trading. Amazon slumped 3.2% in after-hours.

Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. jumped on upbeat earnings, while a report of the US weighing a potential easing of restrictions on Nvidia Corp.’s sales to the United Arab Emirates pushed the chip-maker’s shares higher during Thursday’s session.

“Results from Amazon and Apple are a bit of a damper on the markets,” wrote Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 1:36 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1307

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.2544 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $97,004.28

Ether rose 0.1% to $1,842.53

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.23%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $59.68 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,253.77 an ounce

