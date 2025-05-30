Stocks, Futures Drop on Renewed Tariff Concerns: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian shares and US stock futures fell on concern President Donald Trump’s tariffs are here to stay after his administration reiterated its resolve to keep the levies amid a legal tussle.

A gauge of Asian shares dipped 0.5%, trimming its biggest monthly gain since November 2023, amid uncertainty about the legal status of Trump’s planned tariff increases. Sentiment towards equity markets also worsened after the Wall Street Journal reported the administration is considering a stopgap effort to impose levies on swaths of the global economy. Hong Kong shares dropped after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks with China were “a bit stalled.”

The dollar edged higher, paring a fifth month of losses, which would match a similar losing streak in 2020. The yen strengthened after a Japanese report showed a measure of inflation in Tokyo rose at the fastest pace in two years.

Tariff headlines, and uncertainty about the legal status of Trump’s new levies, are once again dominating financial markets, prompting investors to re-assess their appetite for riskier assets. Adding to the concerns, a report on Thursday showed the US economy shrank at the start of the year due to weaker consumer spending and an even bigger impact from trade than initially reported.

“No matter what happens, markets realize that we are facing a long period of uncertainty,” said Win Thin, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Allowing tariffs to remain in place raises risks of stagflation and is both dollar and equity negative.”

On Thursday, a federal appeals court offered Trump a temporary reprieve from a ruling threatening to throw out the bulk of his tariff agenda. That came after the US Court of International Trade ruled that the vast majority of Trump’s global tariffs were illegal.

White House officials said they planned to continue defending the legality of their efforts on trade to the US Supreme Court, and said that if they were stymied, Trump would simply pursue the same levies through other authorities.

“The first thought that came to mind when dissecting the rapidly evolving news flow around the tariff saga was that confusion in markets and in the business community must have reached a new extreme,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note.

The Wall Street Journal said the administration is contemplating a plan to place tariffs on swaths of the global economy under a never-before-used provision of the Trade Act of 1974. That includes language allowing for tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days to address trade imbalances with other countries.

Meanwhile, Bessent said that a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping may be needed for the world’s two largest economies to reach a trade deal. Bessent, who traveled to Switzerland earlier this month for talks with Chinese officials that saw both sides retreat from tariffs over 100% on each other’s goods, said he believes more talks will happen with Chinese officials “in the next few weeks.”

An index of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong retreated 1.7% while a gauge of technology shares in the city slumped 2.4%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell 4.2%.

“It’s just negative sentiment driven by renewed concerns on US-China tariffs,” said Vey-Sern Ling, managing director at Union Bancaire Privee. “Alibaba is a proxy for the Chinese consumer and economy so the stock tends to come under pressure when there are macro concerns like the one currently brewing on the return of US tariffs.”

Prices in Tokyo jumped in a worrisome sign for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba ahead of a summer election.

High inflation and strong wage growth means the Bank of Japan is likely to hike in July and December, Kristina Clifton, a senior economist and strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note “However, for the BOJ, the risks are skewed toward less hikes because of the uncertain global backdrop and negative impacts of US tariffs on the Japanese economy.”

Separately, the sale of two-year government notes Friday got a higher cut-off price. That came after auction of 40-year bonds earlier this week drew the weakest demand since July.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 12:53 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1348

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 143.89 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1867 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $106,035.98

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,631.58

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.41%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 1.495%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 4.26%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $60.63 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,295.06 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Sangmi Cha, Joanna Ossinger and Hoi Yuet Woo.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.