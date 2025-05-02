Stocks, Futures Rise as China Mulls Trade Talks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks and US equity-index futures advanced Friday after China said it’s evaluating trade talks with the US, boosting optimism that tariff tensions will tamp down.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.6% as China’s Ministry of Commerce said it’s assessing the possibilities of negotiations after senior US officials repeatedly expressed a willingness to talk. Japanese shares rose 0.8% on positive comments from the country’s chief trade negotiator. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 reversed earlier losses to jump 0.8%. A gauge of the dollar drifted higher and 10-year Treasuries fell. Gold was set for its first back-to-back weekly loss this year.

“This is a great move, no matter which side takes the initiative,” said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian Hong Kong Ltd. “There should be a round of short covering in financial market as hopes are now rising for a solution for the current deadlock.”

The S&P 500 has gained for eight consecutive days – the longest run since August – amid increased optimism that trade tensions are waning since President Donald Trump announced century-high levies April 2. That sentiment faces a test as investors turn their attention to the US jobs report due Friday, the last piece of significant data this week, after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon Inc.

China’s statement signals the stalemate between the world’s two largest economies may shift, after Trump hiked US tariffs and Beijing retaliated in kind. Trump has repeatedly said President Xi Jinping needs to contact him in order to begin talks. Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it’s up to Beijing to take the first step to de-escalate the dispute.

The US has recently sent messages to China through relevant parties, hoping to start talks with China, the nation’s commerce ministry said. China is currently evaluating this, it said. Mainland China markets are closed for a holiday Friday.

“Is it progress? Yes, I would say that in terms of how hard the US side had pushed on the tariffs front,” said Amy Xie Patrick, Pendal Group’s Head of Income Strategies, in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Is the uncertainty over? I very much doubt it.”

In Japan, the yen slipped against the dollar as the Bank of Japan said it will take longer than it previously thought to hit the inflation target, leading traders to pare bets on further interest-rate hikes.

Japan aims to achieve a trade agreement with the US in June, with the high-stakes bilateral discussions expected to gain momentum in mid-May, Tokyo’s chief negotiator said after concluding the latest round of talks in Washington.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that the country’s US Treasury holdings could be a card in its trade negotiations with the US, in response to a question asking whether Japan’s stance of not easily selling the holdings could be seen as a negotiation tool.

“It does exist as a card,” said Kato, speaking on a TV Tokyo program Friday, when asked if Japan’s stance of not selling holdings could be a negotiation tool. “Whether or not we use that card is a different decision.”

Earlier, Apple shares slipped 3.8% in late US trading after it reported sales from China declined more than anticipated in the latest quarter, overshadowing otherwise solid results. Meanwhile, Amazon gave an operating income forecast that missed expectations when markets closed, pushing shares lower in post-market trading. Amazon slumped 3.2% in after-hours.

Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. jumped on upbeat earnings, while a report of the US weighing a potential easing of restrictions on Nvidia Corp.’s sales to the United Arab Emirates pushed the chip-maker’s shares higher during Thursday’s session.

“Results from Amazon and Apple are a bit of a damper on the markets,” wrote Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% as of 10:46 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1290

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.53 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.2601 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $96,829.39

Ether was little changed at $1,840.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.23%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $59.71 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,234.47 an ounce

