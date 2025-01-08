Stocks, Treasuries Pause Inflation-Fueled Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Markets were catching their breath on Wednesday as traders assessed whether Tuesday’s selloff in US Treasuries and stocks was overblown.

Equity futures signaled a rebound for US stocks after Tuesday’s sharp decline in big tech, which saw the Nasdaq 100 log its worst day in weeks. Treasuries steadied across the curve, while the dollar rose for a second day. Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.2%.

Markets were roiled on Tuesday after traders scrapped their bets on any interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve until the second half of the year. Two sets of US data emphasized the risk that inflation remained sticky amid a strong performing economy.

“We see a further selloff in rates as self-defeating,” Mohit Kumar, chief European strategist at Jefferies, wrote in a note. “We are in a territory where higher rates should be negative for risky assets. A fall in risky assets would in turn drive up the demand for safe haven assets and also put pressure on the Fed, preventing a large selloff.”

Despite Wednesday’s calmer session, analysts warned that concerns over price pressures and uncertainty about the policies of a new US administration would keep markets volatile.

“These first trading days have been a good overview of what could happen this year,” said Mabrouk Chetouane, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers. “Inflation, tariffs, Trump, growth, monetary policy — all these concerns could bring uncertainty.”

In Asia, equities headed for their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks. China’s benchmark stock index briefly tumbled to the lowest since September as investors remained fearful of an anticipated hike in US tariffs.

US crude climbed above $75 a barrel for the first time in almost three months after an industry report pointed to another decline in American inventories. Bitcoin traded below $100,000.

Key events this week:

Eurozone PPI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US ADP employment, Fed minutes, consumer credit, Wednesday

Fed’s Christopher Waller speaks, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Fed’s Patrick Harker, Thomas Barkin, Jeff Schmid and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 9:16 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0323

The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.3500 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2447

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $95,986.04

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,369.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.67%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1% to $77.82 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,654.12 an ounce

