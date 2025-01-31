Stocks Are Back to Where They Were Before DeepSeek: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks are ending a wild week on a positive note after solid forecasts from tech heavyweights eased concern about the outlook for the industry that has powered the bull market.

A relative sense of calm prevailed just a few days after the market was hit by jitters that a cheap artificial intelligence-model from Chinese startup DeepSeek could make valuations of the booming technology tough to justify. The S&P 500 wiped out its weekly losses and the Nasdaq 100 rose almost 1.5% as Apple Inc. gave a reassuring forecast. Meta Platforms Inc. was set for its longest winning run since 2015. Nvidia Corp.’s chief Jensen Huang was set to meet with President Donald Trump Friday.

With four of the Magnificent Seven’s earnings behind us, investors may be sighing with relief that neither DeepSeek angst nor serious signs of a slowdown in overall demand emerged. The implications for tech earnings are profound, with hundreds of billions of dollars in capital spending deployed but profits still largely elusive. The ramifications are also immense for a stock market that spent the better part of two years rallying almost solely on the promise of AI.

“After a period of clear trends since mid-January, markets experienced a turbulent week,’ said Florian Ielpo at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “The revelation on Monday that AI technology was not exclusively controlled by the U.S. triggered a temporary market rout, significantly impacting major companies within the S&P 500. Following this upheaval, global markets regained momentum.”

Wall Street also got a degree of solace after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge came in line with estimates, though it still remained well above the central bank’s 2% target.

“While there’s still further progress to be made on inflation, investors can breathe a sigh of relief and refocus on the market’s more notable fundamentals, like earnings growth and the economy,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps rallied 2%. The Russell 2000 of small firms added 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.51% The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

US big tech stocks are set to become the “Lagnificent 7” this year, Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett warned, suggesting investors should buy cheap international stocks instead of chasing pricey US shares.

The strategist, who coined the popular “Magnificent Seven” term to refer to the handful of tech stocks that powered the S&P 500’s 70% rally since late-2022, said investors have become overexposed to US equities after they attracted record inflows in January.

“US exceptionalism now exceptionally expensive, exceptionally well-owned,” the strategist wrote. “‘Magnificent 7’ becomes ‘Lagnificent 7,’ supports broadening of US and global equity and credit markets.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. gave a reassuring revenue forecast for the current quarter, helping boost shares of the world’s most valuable company after its holiday results showed jarring declines for China and the iPhone.

Intel Corp. reported better-than-projected fourth-quarter revenue, while the semiconductor maker cautioned that its push to become more competitive is still a work in progress.

Exxon Mobil Corp. beat earnings estimates as strong production growth cushioned the drop in oil prices and refining margins, easing investor concerns about an increase in capital spending.

Chevron Corp. raised dividends by 5% even as profit underperformed expectations amid shrinking crude prices and fuel-making margins.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. suspended the quarterly dividend it’s paid for the past 92 years in a bid to conserve cash and revive the business.

AstraZeneca Plc abandoned plans to invest £450 million ($558 million) in a UK vaccine manufacturing plant, following protracted wrangling with the new Labour government over the level of state funding for the site.

AbbVie Inc. rose the most in just over four years after it forecast 2025 earnings above Wall Street’s average expectation as two key medicines gained ground.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:56 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 2%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0392

The British pound was little changed at $1.2423

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 154.83 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $105,867.14

Ether rose 5.3% to $3,417.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.46%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $72.50 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,810.24 an ounce

